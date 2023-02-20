Somvati Amavasya 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Importance, Puja Vidhi and Mistakes to Avoid

Somvati Amavasya pujan: Amavasya falling on Monday is called Somvati Amavasya. Somvati Amavasya has special significance in Hinduism. Moon is not visible on this day. Married women observe a fast on Somvati Amavasya for the long life of their husbands. There is a ritual of worshiping Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva on this day.

Peepal tree is worshiped on this day. According to the belief, the Peepal tree has the scent of the gods and goddesses.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Timings (Muhurat)

According to Hindu Panchang, Somvati Amavasya begins on February 19 at 04:18 PM and ends on February 20 i.e. at 12:35 PM today.

Today Shiva Yoga is also becoming. Shiv Yoga will start at 11:03 AM and will end on February 21 at 06:57 AM.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Puja Vidhi

On this day take bath in any holy river, pond or pool and offer argya to Sun God. Recite Gayatri Mantra, after this worship Lord Shiva. Do tarpan to ancestors and wish for their salvation. Donate food and clothes to a needy person after worship. On the day of Somvati Amavasya, married women worship Peepal. On the day of Somvati Amavasya, special worship of Lord Shiva strengthened the weak moon.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Importance

Today Shiva Yoga is being done on Somvati Amavasya. Worshiping Somvati Amavasya in this yoga has special benefits. Amavasya is considered very important for the offering of ancestors.

Worshiping ancestors on this day brings their blessings and gives peace to their souls. It is believed that whoever observes this fast does not face any problems in his life and increases in happiness and prosperity.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Mistakes to avoid

- Somvati Amavasya is a fast and avoid wearing make-up. Adopt simplicity. On this day one should sleep on the mat and should not apply oil to the body.

- Patience should be observed on Somvati Amavasya. Men and women should not have sexual intercourse on this day.

- Worshiping Peepal on Amavasya brings good results, but one should not touch Peepal on any day other than Saturday.

