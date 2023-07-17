Somvati Amavasya 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant

Somvati Amavasya: In the Hindu religion, Amavasya or New Moon day is a very lucky occasion. Every year, it is commemorated on the day of the new moon with tremendous devotion. Somvati Amavasya is the name of the Amavasya Tithi that occurs on a Monday. This year, July 17 will be celebrated nationwide as Shrawan Somvati Amavasya.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Date

Shrawan Somvati Amavasya will be observed on Monday- July 17, 2023.



Somvati Amavasya 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Sawan Amavasya Tithi Start - 16 July 2023, 10.08 pm

Sawan Amavasya Tithi Ends - 18th July 2023, 12.01 am

Brahma Muhurta - 04.12 am - 04.53 am

Abhijit Muhurta - 12.00 pm - 12.55 pm

Godhuli Muhurt - 07.19 pm - 07.40 pm

Shubh Muhurt- 09.01 am - 10.44 am

Amrit Muhurt - 05.37 pm - 07.20 pm

Somvati Amavasya: Puja Vidhi

- On the day of Somvati Amavasya in the morning, before sunrise, offer arghya to Sun God after bathing.

- On this day, one should bathe in a holy river, if the water level of the river has increased due to rain, then bathe with this Ganga water at home.

- Now respectfully offer Lord Shiva with Ganga water and sesame seeds in the temple. Offer them Belpatra, Datura etc. Gift silver, white clothes to the poor.

- Plant trees like peepal, tulsi, banyan, amla etc. and resolve to protect them.

- On Somvati Amavasya, you must donate saptadhaya, it brings peace to the navagrahas. It includes rice, wheat, barley, black gram, white sesame, moong dal etc.

- At noon, put black sesame seeds, kush, flowers in the water and offer tarpan for the peace of the souls of ancestors. Noon is considered the time for Shraddha.

- Donate clothes like dhoti, gamcha, vest etc. after meditating on ancestors. This means your father is pleased and blesses you.

- Gajendra Moksha and Gita should be recited on this day, it gives liberation to the ancestors who are suffering from the torments of Yamaloka.

Somvati Amavasya: Significance

This is the primarily a fast which women observe for the health and longevity of their husbands. Charity should be offered on the day of Somvati Amavasya in accordance with one's means. Women who are unable to keep a fast on each new moon should do so on Somvati Amavasya and walk 108 times around a peepal tree while wrapping it in a thread. It is appropriate to legally worship peepal trees. One obtains perpetual good fortune by keeping this fast. The moon is in its day on Monday. The Sun and Moon continue to be in a straight line today. As a result, the occasion is regarded as having extraordinary significance.

Somvati Amavasya: Mantras to Chant

ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय

(Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya)

श्री कृष्ण श्लोक - मण्डम हसन्तं प्रभाया

(Shri Krishna Verse - Mandam Hasantam Prabhaya)

वासुदेवसुतान देवम - कृष्ण मंत्र

(Vasudevasutan Devam - Krishna Mantra)

श्री राधा कृष्णाष्टकम्

(Shri Radha Krishna Ashtakam)

श्री कृष्ण जयंती निर्णायः

(Sri Krishna Jayanti Nirnayah)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)