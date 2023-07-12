Stay Inspired: Strategies For Staying Motivated While Journal Writing

Nobody has the desire to write every single day, not even authors who have had the greatest bestsellers. There are days when you'll just feel lazy about gazing at a white paper.

We all have heard the classic that i.e. just keep going and finish the project even on the days when you're not in the mood. Otherwise, it's simple to develop a procrastination routine.

In a conversation with Zee English, Mr Nidhi Dalmia, Author and Entrepreneur who shares strategies for staying inspired and motivated as a writer.



Mr Nidhi says, "Inspiration comes from within. We all have stories to tell. I wanted to write about the universality of human emotions and feelings."

Here are some writing tips from an author, who has been there:

To stay inspired, one has to at times imagine oneself in it, as an actor in the real-life drama being portrayed on stage. One has to become part of it and live it. Shakespeare said – “All the world’s a stage...”

To stay motivated, one has to believe in oneself and in the story. One has to get immersed in it.

Each word has to be well thought out. One cannot waffle or pad. Quantity is not important, quality is. Therefore, sincerity counts.

Show don’t tell. This is universal advice given to writers. It really works.

One has to not worry about the critics. One can’t please everyone. Enough readers have to like it.

In life there are often threats to the most beautiful relationships from other interested parties and events. Jealousy and competition, the inevitable friction may come in. Inspiration comes from handling such tensions. Sometimes the denouement might spring a surprise. Or it may not. The reader has to be kept guessing.

To retain the motivation, one has to keep up the momentum.

There has to be a discipline to sit without disturbance and write for a certain amount of time or a certain number of words every day, even if some days it doesn’t go as good. Everyday won’t be the same.

The place of writing should preferably be different from the place of other work.