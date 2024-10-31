Advertisement
Sudarsan Pattnaik Honours Sardar Patel With Beautiful Sand Sculpture: 1,000 Diyas Illuminate Puri

Diwali 2024 At Puri, Odisha: A Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik has represented India in over 65 international sand sculpture competitions, winning numerous accolades.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
Puri: In a vivid celebration of art and national unity, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted an impressive sculpture at Puri Beach, honouring Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). This stunning artwork was unveiled on Wednesday, commemorates the occasion, which is celebrated annually on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The sculpture, towering at six feet, honours the legacy of "Iron Man" of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which falls on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year.

Pattnaik's creation utilized around 1,000 mud Diyas and approximately five tons of sand, conveying a heartfelt message: "Tribute to Sardar Patel."

The project was a collaborative effort with students from his renowned sand art school located at Puri Beach in Odisha.

"This year, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's birth anniversary coincides with Diwali, so we created this sculpture using mud Diyas," Pattnaik told ANI, highlighting the significance of intertwining these two pivotal events.
In addition to the grand tribute, Pattnaik crafted another sand sculpture featuring a Diya adorned with a festive "Happy Diwali" message, further elevating the celebratory atmosphere.

A Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik has represented India in over 65 international sand sculpture competitions, winning numerous accolades. His art often addresses vital social issues, including HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, global warming, and environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, during the National Unity Day celebrations in Gujarat's Kevadia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the spirit of unity and inspiration.

He remarked that the last decade has seen "unprecedented achievements for the unity of India," and stressed upon that national unity is embedded in every initiative and mission of the government.
Sardar Patel's birth anniversary celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, served as a poignant reminder of the leader's monumental role in uniting India.

"Sardar Patel's powerful voice, this grand program near the Statue of Unity, and the wonderful performances here--these glimpses of mini India are inspiring," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister further announced that India would celebrate Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary over the next two years, ensuring that government initiatives reflect the theme of national unity.
He noted the importance of achieving 'One Nation, One Election', which aims to streamline the electoral process in India.

He concluded his address by reaffirming the commitment to national unity, emphasizing that "today marks the beginning of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary year, a tribute to his extraordinary contributions to India."

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, with participation from people from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India.

He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950 and passed away on December 15, 1950. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK