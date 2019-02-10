Teddy Day 2019: Unique ideas to celebrate the occasion

Love is in the air as we are in Valentine's week. Today, February 10 is Teddy Day and people are busy thinking of ways to make the day special for their loved one. Teddy bears have always been a symbol of love and if you want to make this day special for your partner, we are here with some unique ideas.

While gifting your significant other a cute Teddy bear is a good way to show your love, here are some ways that can help in making the day extra special. After all, it's the little things that matter!

A Teddy Date

This Teddy Day, try taking things up a notch by making a style statement. You can wear a teddy themed t-shirt today and take your beloved out on a date. Who cares if it looks a little extra? Love is supposed to be like that, no?

Gift a customised Teddy

Pamper your beloved by gifting him or her a teddy. You can also add your personal touch by sewing the initials of both your names on the Teddy bear's paws.

Teddy Fight

You can try this absolutely amazing activity with your beloved. Make a castle and crown your teddy the king or queen and protect them from each other while having a pillow fight. Record the fight with a cam recorder and play it later on-- you will cherish the moment for a long time.

Watch a Movie with your teddy

You can watch a movie with your beloved and teddy in tow. You can also watch 'Ted', a movie that's an ultimate laugh riot.

Teddy Party

Single and want to celebrate Teddy day? Throw a teddy party. Ask your friends to bring their teddy and exchange them with each other. An absolutely fun and crazy way to celebrate teddy day for singles. Who knows while exchanging teddy you may get your Valentine's day date.