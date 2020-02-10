Teddy Day 2020: You can celebrate Valentine week with these gifts ideas

New Delhi: The much-awaited Valentine Week began from February 7 and will last till the 14th of this month. Starting from Rose Day, each day is dedicated to a particular day which the lovers celebrate with must gusto. On February 10, Teddy Day is celebrated.

Here are a few gift ideas which can help you celebrate Teddy Day:

Teddy Hug

Yes! It's not just about buying a material present for your friends or someone special but also about feeling the emotion of love. And when you truly experience that feeling, just go and give a tight teddy hug to your partner/friend. A hug can be the most beautiful gift to anyone!

Teddy Love

Sounds confusing? When you can give a teddy hug and why not confess your love. You can either pamper your loved ones in a cute teddy style or make them believe that today—you are indeed their own exclusive 'teddy'!

Teddy Bear

Aww...who on earth has not played with a teddy bear. Well, at least most of us have. So, let's assume you like soft toys. Even if you are an adult, if you look at a cute, fat teddy smiling at you from a toy shop, we are sure you go aww. Yes, the girls do it all the time. So, gift one cute teddy bear to your partner/ friend. Sometimes, it's fine to go back to your childhood.

Teddy cupcakes

It's important to think out-of-the-box, right? So, if you are planning to surprise your loved one today, then you can place an order for teddy style cupcakes. Sounds cool, isn't it? You can get these made from special cake shops and enjoy a meal together.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Teddy Day!