हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram 2020: Date, legend and significance of the festival

This year Thrissur Pooram festivity is scheduled for May 3. It is a 36 hours long festivity where a large number of devotees and spectators gather to witness the temple festival. However, this year it is not happening. 

Thrissur Pooram 2020: Date, legend and significance of the festival
Pic Courtesy: http://www.thrissurpooramfestival.com/index.php

New Delhi: One of the most important and biggest temple festivals in Kerala, Thrissur Pooram witnesses a huge flow of devotees taking part in the Pooram festivities. However, this year, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the festivity has been cancelled to avoid any further spread of the virus. 

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17, 2020. 

This year Thrissur Pooram festivity is scheduled for May 3. It is a 36 hours long festivity where a large number of devotees and spectators gather to witness the temple festival. However, this year it is not happening. 

According to Malayalam Calendar, Pooram is the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the month of Medam. On this day, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran named elephant opens the gates of the Vadakkunnathan temple in Kerala and the rituals begin. A huge procession of tuskers decorated beautifully remains the highlight of the traditional Hindu festival in the state.

Legend and Significance:

The Maharaja of Cochin, Sakthan Thampuran, also known as Raja Rama Varma is associated with the celebration of Thrissur Pooram festival. Much before the grand celebrations at Thrissur temple, the largest temple festival in Kerala was mainly a one-day festival held at Aarattupuzha known as Arattupuzha Pooram.

However, many believe that once it so happened that due to incessant rains, the participating temples of the city of Thrissur were late for the Arattupuzha Pooram and eventually denied access to the Pooram procession. The temples which were denied entry informed about the incident to their Maharaja who in turn started the grand Thrissur Pooram festival.

It is said that the Maharaja unified as many as 10 temples in and around Vadakkunnathan Temple and organised the celebration of Thrissur Pooram as a mass festival. Sakthan Thampuran invited adjoining temples with their deities to Thrissur to pay obeisance to Lord Vadakkunnathan (Lord Shiva) the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

The festivities begin early morning and continue the next day as well. Devotees visit the temple and seek the blessings of the Lord. 

 

 

Tags:
Thrissur PooramThrissur Pooram 2020lockdownCoronavirusKeralaTemple festivalThrissur Pooram festivalelephant paradeThechikottukavu RamachandranVadakkunnathan temple
Next
Story

Sita Navami 2020: On this special day, netizens pour wishes for Devi Janaki
Corona Meter
  • 37336Confirmed
  • 9951Discharged
  • 1218Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day