Travelling to Jaipur? You can bring these 5 souvenirs for your family and friends!

Jaipur, often referred to ‘the pink city’ is one of the most famous vacation destinations. It is not just known for its forts but also for crafts, textiles and a haven for shopping lovers among other things.

India is a land filled with marvellous hand work and craft. And your vacation is not complete until you don’t buy the most authentic pieces from the places you visit.

So, we have collected a small list of 5 souvenirs you can bring for you friends and family when you visit Jaipur.

1) Lehariya saree

A traditional style of tie and die practice done is Rajasthan, still holds a significant place in the market today. Lehariya today is available in thousands of colours, with traditional diagonal stripes that make a harmonious design. You can pick any of your choice and acknowledge the age-old technique still hold a significant place in its own.

2) Bandhani dupatta

Embellished with boders, made up of patch work, tassels, gota work or mirror work. It is an intricate ancient art that involves twisty swirly patterns on dupattas, sarees, lehenga-choli and etc with bright vibrant colours. These look royal and are very appealing. This is a must buy, because this dupatta can last for years and still look fabulous every time you wear it.

3) Blue pottery

The name comes from the eye-catching blue colour used to enhance the look of this traditional pottery. It has a very special and defined way it is sculpted. It it stands out from other pottery because of the mixure from which it is prepared. It is made out of the amalgamation of quartz stone powder, powdered class, multani mitti, boax, gum and water, which make it very special and unique.

4) Gemstone jewellery

Jaipur is famous for its ‘Kundan’ work and for the fine quality of gem stones available in that region at great prices. So, if you are looking for some amazing designs and clean gem stones, you can definitely by them from Jaipur.

5) Block print fabric

How can you come back home without a block print article from Jaipur? From bedsheets to quits and ethnic wear to table covers this traditional way of making patterns has been always loved by people. You buy the finest and extravagant quality block print from Jaipur.