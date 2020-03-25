हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ugadi 2020

Ugadi 2020: This is how Telugu New Year is celebrated, puja timings and significance

People also visit temples to offer their prayers to the almighty and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: Ugadi marks the New Year as per Hindu calendar in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It falls in the month of Chaitra (March or April) as per the Gregorian calendar. The date usually coincides with Gudi Padwa and Navreh -- the Maharashtrian and Kashmiri New Year respectively. 

The day marks the beginning of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.

On this day, dressed in their best fineries, men, women and children decorate their homes and indulge in grand festivities. Family members, friends and neighbours get together to celebrate by greeting each other and exchanging sweets and prasadam.

Telugu Shaka Samvat 1942 Begins
Ugadi on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:57 PM on Mar 24, 2020
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 05:26 PM on Mar 25, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

One of the most important rather significant preparations on this day is the Ugadi Pachchadi (made of jaggery, raw mango and neem leaves/ flowers) that tastes sweet, sour and bitter. This recipe is customarily prepared at homes to remind people that they need to embrace agony and ecstasy with grace because life is a blend of both joyful and sad moments.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Ugadi!

 

