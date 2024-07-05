US Independence Day 2024: Significance, History & Celebrations

Every year in the United States, July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day. It is an annual celebration of the country's origin, honouring the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress. In 2024, the US Independence Day celebrated its 278th year. The people celebrate the day with tremendous excitement, and it reverberates with echoes of freedom, democracy, and the pursuit of joy.

In honour of USA Independence Day, celebrations across the country include parades, breathtaking fireworks, musical performances, sculpture lighting ceremonies, and more to make the day joyful and unforgettable. The nation's lasting principles and the historical significance of the day are honoured, and these events unite communities and promote a sense of pride and solidarity.

History

The Continental Congress decided to break relations with Great Britain on July 2, 1776, marking the beginning of US independence history. Among others, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, which outlined the complaints of the colonies and their claim to self-government. The official adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, signalled the beginning of the United States as an independent nation and a representation of liberty and democracy.

Significance

In honour of the principles of liberty, democracy, patriotism, and the pursuit of joy upon which the nation was founded, July 4th is celebrated as American Independence Day. Since its first July 4 celebrations at the White House in 1801, it has grown to be a yearly occasion. On this day every year, Americans honour the Founding Fathers' courage and sacrifice in upholding the ideas of equality, liberty, and self-government.

Celebrations of the nation's everlasting spirit of freedom include parades, fireworks, community get-togethers, and patriotic displays all around the nation. These celebrations act as a reminder of the history of the country and the ongoing dedication to the principles that characterise democracy in the United States.

