Valentine’s Day 2019: Here's how to make it special if you're in a long-distance relationship

Valentine’s Day is almost here and those involved in a relationship are busy making plans. However, there are many couples who are in a long-distance relationship and will not be able to see each other on occasion. Well, if you are one of those we have ways to help you out. You can still celebrate Valentine’s Day even if you and your partner are in different countries! All thanks to this thing called 'Technology'.

Here are some ideas on how to make Valentine’s Day special if you are in a long-distance relationship:

Valentine’s Day dinner

Who says you can't enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with your partner? Yes, you won't be able to physically touch him but he can still be in front of you. All it takes is a phone with video calling feature, good internet collection, earphones and loads of love! Make your V-Day special by video calling your partner over dinner and imagine as if you two are out on a date. You can order (or cook) the same dishes and dress up for each other.

Watch a movie together

Thanks to the internet it is now possible for you to watch a movie with your beloved, even if you're not in the same room. Simply open your laptop and download any screen sharing application. You will be able to share your Laptop's screen with your partner and can easily watch films online! Where there's a will, there's netflix and chill!

Post a letter

While sending your partner a loving Valentine’s Day text will make them smile, try the old-school way orf writing and posting a love letter to them! Your handwriting and personal touch to the letter will make it precious and we bet your significant other will feel that you are there with them.

Cute surprises

What could be better than receiving a surprise at the workplace from bae? This Valentine’s Day, show your lover how much you care for them by sending a cute surprise to their workplace. You can send flowers, chocolates, cards, or even a cup of coffee! Just let them know that you care.

Pop the question

This one may be scary for some but for those who are ready to enter matrimony with their lover, there is no better occasion to pop the question! Think about it, they will move in with you and there would be no more long distances! Propose to your lover over a video call, or if you can, travel to wherever they are and ask them if you can take them home with you (Awww).