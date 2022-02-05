Valentine's Day 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day - Check complete Valentine Week calendar to mark your dates!

New Delhi: The month of February is here and so with bated breath, lovers wait for Valentine Week to begin every year. Valentine Week begins from February 7 to 14th every year, and that's when you see bright red roses almost everywhere.

Yes, it is that time of the year already when red becomes a dominant colour and suddenly mushy romantic tracks rule your mind. Starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much-awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

The day honours Saint Valentine and has over the years become synonymous with love. Not many are aware that it originally was marked as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, it turned into a celebration of love globally.

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments. Critics might say you don't need any day to shower your love, but when it comes to celebration and festive vibe - many do believe in making a day special by saying those three magical words to their loved ones - and immersing in the goodness of romance.

Happy Valentine Week everyone!