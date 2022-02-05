हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Valentine's Day 2022

Valentine's Day 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day - Check complete Valentine Week calendar to mark your dates!

Valentine Week begins from February 7 to 14th every year, and that's when you see bright red roses almost everywhere. 

Valentine&#039;s Day 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day - Check complete Valentine Week calendar to mark your dates!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The month of February is here and so with bated breath, lovers wait for Valentine Week to begin every year. Valentine Week begins from February 7 to 14th every year, and that's when you see bright red roses almost everywhere. 

Yes, it is that time of the year already when red becomes a dominant colour and suddenly mushy romantic tracks rule your mind. Starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much-awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

The day honours Saint Valentine and has over the years become synonymous with love. Not many are aware that it originally was marked as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, it turned into a celebration of love globally.

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments. Critics might say you don't need any day to shower your love, but when it comes to celebration and festive vibe - many do believe in making a day special by saying those three magical words to their loved ones - and immersing in the goodness of romance. 

Happy Valentine Week everyone!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Valentine's Day 2022Valentine Week 2022V-Day 2022Valentine WeekKiss Day 2022Rose DayHug DayValentine's Day 2022 giftsValentine's Day 2022 greetingsValentine' Day 2022 messages
Next
Story

Basant Panchami 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik honours goddess Saraswati with stunning artwork!

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health