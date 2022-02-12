Valentine's Day 2022 special: From long walks together to hobby class, 5 ways to rekindle romance!

New Delhi: The much-awaited lovers month - February brings with it a whole 7-day week dedicated to romance and friendship. Starting from February 7 to the 14th, this Valentine Week has each day dedicated to a special form of love and warmth.

With Valentine's Day on February 14, let's scroll through some ideas to rekindle your romance. Try out these refreshing ways in which you can surely redefine romance and also take your special someone by surprise:

Stir up a romantic storm

Indeed the pandemic has led to a few welcome changes too! Many have turned in-house chefs, to say the least. So, prepare a wholesome meal together to enjoy the bliss of this time. So why not find a cooking class you can join together or just create a buffet for two comprising all your favourite finger foods, bring out the fairy lights, deck up the whole ambience.

Long walks to the sunset

If you have been deeply impacted by the faultlines the pandemic has expanded, how about making a difference while spending oodles of quality time together and meeting your fitness goals? Walk together to stay fit together! In fact, Oxfam India organizes a trail walker annually to raise funds for various causes. So, walking can be fun and at the same time you can contribute to some good dead too.

Join a hobby class

Films like 'Dirty Dancing', 'Chocolat' and 'Ghost' inspired legions of fans to learn dancing, chocolate crafting, and pottery but there are many other engaging hobbies that you can enjoy learning together. It could be candle making, scrapbooking, music, gardening, or even decoupage and if it creates an intimate ritual of creating something together, what can be a better gift to give each other even beyond Valentine's Day?

Gift wellness to each other

The pandemic has brought the focus back on health and wellness so how about making a commitment to a better quality of life and going to a Yoga retreat together? Or engaging a teacher who can address specific health issues and teach you both how best to channel inner anxieties, release stress, and let go of physical and mental blocks. Love after all cannot be limited to just one special day but is all about a lifetime of care for the self and the other.

Time for Hiking!

(Picture Courtesy for all images: Pixabay photos used for representational use only)

With the pandemic blues slowly dissipating, head for the outdoors and go hiking across a scenic trail, camp under the stars in safe, designated campsites, get away from the madding crowds to tune into each other with only bird song in attendance. Check sites like Thrillophilia to find out special hiking trails you can explore together to make memories of a lifetime.

Happy Valentine's Day peeps!