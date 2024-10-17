Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pragat Diwas, is celebrated on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. It marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the ancient Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 Date

In 2024, Valmiki Jayanti is being observed today, i.e. Thursday, October 17. This festival honors Maharishi Valmiki, who is celebrated for his profound contribution to Hinduism as the writer of the Ramayana. On this day, devotees gather in temples dedicated to him, chant verses from the Ramayana, and honor his legacy. The day is marked by devotional activities across India, especially in Valmiki temples where special prayers are held.

One such prominent temple is located in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, which is believed to be 1,300 years old. Legend says that this temple stands where Valmiki once rested after completing the Ramayana, an epic containing 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos. According to popular belief, when Lord Rama exiled Sita, Valmiki provided her refuge in his hermitage and later played a significant role in her story.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on Purnima, the full moon night of the Ashwin month. As per Drik Panchang, in 2024, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 8:40 PM on October 16, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 4:55 PM on October 17, 2024

History and Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki, also known as the 'Adi Kavi' or the first poet of Sanskrit, holds a special place in Hindu tradition. He is remembered not only for writing the Ramayana, but also for his transformation from a feared dacoit named Ratnakar to a revered sage. This remarkable transformation occurred under the guidance of sage Narada Muni, who led him to become a devout follower of Lord Rama.

After years of deep meditation and penance, a divine voice recognized his spiritual growth and bestowed upon him the name 'Valmiki', which means "one born out of anthills." His life and teachings have had a lasting impact on Hindu philosophy, and his version of the Ramayana continues to inspire millions.

On Valmiki Jayanti, devotees from the Valmiki sect celebrate the sage’s life and work by organizing processions (Shobha Yatras), singing devotional hymns and bhajans, and performing acts of charity such as feeding the poor and lighting diyas. The festival is a time for reflection on Valmiki's contributions to literature, religion, and moral values.

Temples Dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki

Across India, temples are dedicated to Valmiki, with one of the most famous being the 1,300-year-old Valmiki temple in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. It is believed that this temple was constructed by Valmiki’s disciples and has become a significant place of pilgrimage, especially during Valmiki Jayanti.