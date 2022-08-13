New Delhi: Every individual is different from the other, while some are calm by nature others have major anger issues. If you are someone who struggles with anger management, Vastu might be a helpful tool for you. Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian practice that uses the laws of nature to help improve your life. Dr Madhu Kotiya, a renowned Spiritual and Psychic Healer, Tarot Mentor, Numerologist and Vastu Exper suggests a few specific things you can do to help control your anger using Vastu.

AVOID RED COLOUR AT HOME

The first thing to keep in mind is that the colour red is associated with anger and hence should be avoided in your home. Abstain from using a red colour on walls and furnishings as much as possible. The colour red is known to stimulate the energy of anger and can make it worse. Instead, try using blues and light greens which are calming colours. Use pastel colours for your bed sheets.

PLACEMENT OF FURNITURE

The second thing to keep in mind is the placement of the furniture in your home. Furniture should be placed in such a way that it allows for plenty of open space and movement. This will help to dissipate any anger energy that builds up. Also, keep the place dirt free and aromatic as it lifts up the mood.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL...

The third thing to keep in mind is the placement of mirrors in your home. You should place enough mirrors in your home, This will help to dissipate any anger that builds up and gives the person the chance to see themselves for their true colours. Next time you get angry, check yourself in the mirror and cool down.

LIGHTING IN YOUR HOME

The fourth thing to keep in mind is the lighting in your home. It is best to have recessed lighting throughout the house as it will help to diffuse any anger that builds up. Also, make sure that you place lights above beds and counters so that they are not on at all times.

CLEAR QUARTZ CRYSTAL NEAR BED

The fifth thing is to keep a clear quartz crystal near your bed. It absorbs anger and attracts peaceful, soothing energy into your aura. You can create a peaceful environment using crystals as they bring more awareness and mental clarity that helps control anger.

(NOTE: Please consult an expert for specific advice. Zee News doesn't confirm the authenticity of these claims)