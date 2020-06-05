Vat Purnima Vrat 2020: Muhurat, significance and why married women celebrate it

New Delhi: Much like the Vat Savitri Vrat observed by married women pan India on the Amavasya (the no moon night) in the Jyeshtha month, Vat Purnima Vrat is also observed by married women for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

As per the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya, coinciding with Shani Jayanti. In Amanta calendar (which is followed in mostly South India, Maharashtra), Vat Savitri Vrat, also known as Vat Purnima Vrat is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima.

Therefore, in Maharashtra, Gujarat, South India - Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated by married women 15 days after it is observed in most of North India on Jyeshtha Amavasya. But rest of the rituals remain more or less the same, depending upon the region and traditions.

This year, Vat Purnima Vrat is on June 5.

Vat Savitri Purnima Muhurat:

Vata Savitri Purnima on Friday, June 5, 2020

Vat Savitri Amavasya Vrat on Friday, May 22, 2020

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:15 AM on Jun 05, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:41 AM on Jun 06, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Vat Savitri Vrat legend:

A childless Royal couple Aswapati and Malavi worshipped Lord Savitra to seek his blessings. They were blessed with a daughter and she was named Savitri.

She grew up to be a very beautiful woman and was given the liberty to marry a man of her choice. She chose Satyavan. Sage Narada informs her father that she has chosen the best man but he is not suitable for her because he is short-lived. Even after learning about Satyavan's short life-span, Savitri decides to marry him.

Three days before his predicted end, Savitri decides to do penance by fasting. Three days later, as predicted, Satyavan breathes his last. He falls on Savitri's lap while cutting wood in the forest where they had been living for long. Savitri places his lifeless body under a banyan tree and starts worshipping to get her husband's life back.

Lord Yama emerges to take his soul but Savitri stops him. On seeing him, she heaps praise on him and appreciates him for upholding Dharma. Impressed by her words, Yama decides to grant her a boon stating that she ask for anything but the life of Satyavan.

She asks for three boons -1) eye-sight of her father-in-law Dyumatsen 2) many more children for her father 3) and a hundred children for her and Satyavan.

Lord Yama lands in a dilemma and gets confused by her wish. He grants another boon but fails to specify that she can't ask for Satyavan's life.

Savitri quickly asks for Satyavan's life and looking at her devotion, Lord Yama restores it. She is hailed for winning her husband's life back from the hands of Lord Yama.

Hence married women observe this fast to recall Savitri's determination and thereby pray for their husband's well-being. Also, there is an extreme importance of worshipping and performing the puja rituals near a banyan tree on this day.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Vat Purnima Vrat!