Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: 5 Rituals To Perform To Receive Divine Blessings Of Lord Vishnu

Celebrated annually on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month, Vijaya Ekadashi day holds profound significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This day, also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi, holds immense significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing victory and success for those who observe it with devotion.

As devotees celebrate the auspicious day today, Astrologer Parduman Suri has shared the importance of adhering to the guidelines outlined in ancient texts such as the Garuda Purana.

According to these scriptures, Astrologer Parduman Suri adds, "Observing regular Tulsi worship alongside fasting on Ekadashi days, occurring in both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month, is considered auspicious. Such practices are believed to please Lord Vishnu, ultimately attracting the grace and blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, thus bestowing wealth and prosperity upon the devotee."

Rituals To Perform To Recieve Auspicious Blessings

Here are some rituals and observances to follow on Vijaya Ekadashi:

1. Rituals to Honor Goddess Lakshmi:

- Apply vermilion and sandalwood tilak to the image of Goddess Lakshmi.

- Offer red flowers, akshat (sacred rice), incense, lamps, fruits, betel nuts, and bhog (food offering).

2. Chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama:

Devotees are encouraged to recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, a revered hymn praising Lord Vishnu, which is considered highly beneficial on this auspicious day.

3. Offerings to the Peepal Tree:

The peepal tree is regarded as the sacred abode of Lord Vishnu. Hence, it is customary to offer sweet water to the peepal tree as a mark of reverence and devotion.

4. Concluding Worship:

The worship concludes with the performance of aarti, a ritual of offering light to the divine, honoring both Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi.

5. Lighting a Lamp in the Tulsi Plant:

As evening descends, lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant is advised, symbolizing the continuation of devotion and auspiciousness throughout the night.

Devotees can follow these rituals and observances, to seek and deepen their connection with the divine and invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu into their lives. Vijaya Ekadashi stands as a sacred opportunity for spiritual renewal, prosperity, and divine grace.

