10 Must-Have Bangle Styles For The Upcoming Wedding Season

As the wedding season approaches, it's time to elevate your accessory game with a stunning collection of bangles. Bangles have been a timeless adornment, adding charm and elegance to any outfit. Bangles are not just accessories; they are an integral part of Indian culture and fashion.

When shopping for these bangle styles, consider the color palette of your outfits, the intricacy of the designs, and the overall theme of the wedding events. Mix and match these bangle types to create unique combinations that suit your personal style and make you shine at every celebration.

Whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or guest, these bangles will enhance your beauty and help you create unforgettable memories. Here are 10 types of bangles you must have to make a statement at every event.

Traditional Chooda Bangles:

A bridal essential, these ivory or red bangles symbolize newlywed status. Opt for intricate designs and embellishments to match your bridal attire.

Kundan Bangles:

The epitome of regal beauty, Kundan bangles feature glass gemstones set in intricate gold or silver designs. They add a touch of royalty to any ensemble.

Polki Bangles:

For a vintage-inspired look, choose Polki bangles. These uncut diamond bangles exude an old-world charm that's perfect for traditional wedding ceremonies.

Pearl Bangles:

Elegant and timeless, pearl bangles are ideal for a sophisticated look. They pair beautifully with sarees, lehengas, or even contemporary gowns.

Filigree Bangles:

These delicate, ornate bangles are known for their intricate metalwork. They're a versatile choice that complements both traditional and modern outfits.

Glass Bangles:

Vibrant and eye-catching, glass bangles come in a plethora of colors and designs. They're perfect for adding a pop of color to your ensemble.

Temple Jewelry Bangles:

Inspired by South Indian temple artistry, these bangles feature divine motifs and intricate detailing. They're a must-have for a South Indian wedding look.

Enamel Bangles:

Enamel bangles are known for their vibrant, glossy finish. They're a contemporary choice that can add a touch of modernity to your traditional attire.

Antique Gold Bangles:

Timeless and versatile, antique gold bangles blend seamlessly with various wedding outfits, making them a valuable addition to your collection.

Beaded Bangles:

For a bohemian or fusion look, beaded bangles are perfect. They come in a variety of styles, from subtle single strands to bold, multi-layered designs.