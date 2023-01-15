Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope January 15 to January 21 for all zodiac signs

Aries

Relationships, jobs, and work will be stable. Your concerns about home or family will be put to ease. You will have the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy your success with those you love. You will be full of confidence and vitality. You will be full of ideas and enthusiasm, and your talent will be appreciated. You will get a chance to establish yourself in your work and home. Getting involved in some social work or local issues is indicated.

Taurus

It’s time to put your plans into action and invest energy in your work. Don’t let anything stand in your way, embrace the challenges and utilise your capabilities fully. New partnerships and the beginning of new projects are indicated. Work on strengthening your bond with your partner, take a break from the routine and spend some quality moments with each other. For singles, the development of a relationship or a new romantic partnership is foreseen.

Gemini

You will be emotionally connected with your partner and loved ones. A family get-together will bring you romantically closer to your spouse. Stars are favourably placed to tell someone you love about your feelings. Investments made in the past will bring results, strengthening your financial position. Promotion and increment are on the cards for some of you. However, procrastinating can make it difficult for you on the professional front. You will enjoy a strong social standing.

Cancer

Balance and moderation are the themes for this week. You will be able to make sound professional, personal and financial decisions. Family life will run smoothly. Any property or real estate disputes are expected to be resolved in your favour. Following a strict fitness routine will take you closer to your fitness goals. Your senior and colleagues will be receptive to your ideas. Some of you may get an opportunity to travel abroad for work.

Leo

You will be in an easygoing mood this week. Just let go of any baggage and go with the flow. However, carefully verify all facts of the new job offer, business proposition or investment opportunity before accepting it. Artists and those in the creative field will get new career opportunities. Romance will blossom, and spending quality time with your partner and loved ones will strengthen the bond. Avoid adventure and indulgence to maintain optimum health.

Virgo

You need to weigh the pros and cons of any new venture, opportunity, or role offered to you on the work front. Do not divulge or discuss your plans with anyone. Properly scrutinise documents and legal papers to avoid problems later on. You will be able to maintain financial stability. Stay focussed on the academic front. You will be calm and mature in handling domestic affairs; however, there is a need to bring the spark to your romantic relationship.

Libra

You will be focussed on work and career. Money will come slowly and steadily, and you will be making progress. Do not take any hasty decision regarding job change. Give as much importance to planning and strategising as to implementation. There may be a lack of agreement & misunderstandings with your partner. Focus on your role and what value you bring to your partnership, not what others say about you two.

Scorpio

This week you will be working hard and in a focused way to create a solid foundation for your business or your work life. It is a promising time to make extra money through innovative ideas. You will apply your energy to research and learning to help your business or career grow. It’s time to add intimacy and passion to spice up your romantic relationship. Believe in your partner; they will not give up on you so easily.

Sagittarius

There could be some differences or misunderstandings with your spouse. Be more flexible, receptive and understanding. You may not have time for a relationship or intimacy this week. You will spend so much time in your head. Your work will keep you very busy, and you may be required to achieve beyond expectations. There are chances of some dispute or tension at work. Beware of someone assertive and aggressive at work.

Capricorn

You will enjoy a romantic time with your partner, and they will be affectionate and caring toward you. Express your feelings, look within, and think about your life; don’t be unrealistic. Your position at work will be secure. Maintain a check on your limiting beliefs and see what stops you from trying something new. Investments made at this time will be fruitful and may bring future dividends.

Aquarius

There is commitment and balance in relationships and domestic affairs. Now you can feel the joy and happiness that you truly deserve. Enjoy the togetherness and the bond you and your partner have built. You will be content with the money flow and acknowledgement coming your way. Something positive will happen on the academic front. Your position in the organisation will be secure. Investments in a home, property or small business are indicated and may bring future dividends.

Pisces

The week is auspicious for you. Consider visiting a religious place and following spiritual practices. Meditation will help you immensely. Follow a mature and balanced approach in relationships. Heeding the advice of an elder will help maintain harmony on the domestic front. There could be a new job, starting a business where your experience & skills will be put to use. In the financial context, there will be stability as a result of careful planning and hard work.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)