Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope July 16 To July 22 For All Zodiacs

Aries

At work, be open to new ideas and opportunities. You’ll be confident and motivated to pursue creative and academic pursuits. This week brings positive developments, and staying open-minded can help you use them. This week might be a bit of a stalemate in your love life. If you’re single, it’s unlikely that you’ll meet anyone new, while couples may get time alone. Work on resolving any issues in your relationship.

Taurus

Opportunities to push forward in a current relationship, or to meet someone new, are both possible. But remember to be positive and let go of the urge to overanalyze or critique before understanding. Work-wise, this week is strongly positive, boosting creative ideas, potential contracts, and positive financial energy. New people can bring fortune; conversely, hard work and dedication will financially deliver long-term security.

Gemini

Confrontation in existing relationships is likely leading to the ending of some connections. You must remain respectful and ensure no cruelty or harsh words are exchanged. Indulging in reckless expenditure could land you in a financial crisis. It is best to adjust your lifestyle to a simpler one and avoid any lavish expenses. Investing in long-term projects and saving cash in the short term will be beneficial later.

Cancer

This week brings positive and uplifting energies. Your feelings of love, care, and joy will be strong, and your aura will be positively charged. Your efforts will be worthwhile at work, and you will have the determination and courage to do what is right. This week is favourable to securing a new job or a rich reward. Whatever business or career venture you enter into is sure to bring rewards.

Leo

Your romantic relationships and family dynamics may become strained this week. You may be unsure about your feelings towards your partner or find yourself in an emotionally difficult situation. On the other hand, your career and finances are likely to be affected, indicating that you may confront some issues in getting your career goals and ambitions met. There may be some minor setbacks or opposition at the workplace.

Virgo

An unemotional yet logical approach is needed when making decisions related to your relationships. Consider the facts and your feelings before taking any steps, and communicate openly. Your career and finances are likely to be looking up. There may be delays and obstacles to overcome, but don’t let these get you down; if you stay focused, you can expect a propitious result.

Libra

You will be ready to take an important relationship to the next level. It could also represent your emotional security or wish to create a stable atmosphere within a current or new relationship. This week, you will be presented with excellent opportunities in your career. Your hard work, tenacity and resilience will bring rewards, and you can expect recognition and financial gain to come from it.

Scorpio

You may experience a feeling of detachment or distance in your love life. You may need a break from your near and dear ones and focus on yourself. This week marks a time of success and opportunity in your career. If you have been working hard on a project or a goal, you are now likely to reap its rewards. Your finances will likely be stable, and your business ventures will run smoothly.

Sagittarius

Your love and relationships will give you the sturdiness and practicality you need. Take responsibility and commit wholeheartedly to your relationship. This will bring you closer to your partner and deepen the bond. Work-wise, you will be able to draw on your innate wisdom to make sound career decisions and develop strategic plans for success. It is a favourable time for those seeking a job or starting a new venture.

Capricorn

If you’re single, you can expect some exciting and intriguing possibilities. If you’re already in a relationship, it’s time to start planning something special for your significant other. Keep the surprise and romance levels high! Professionally, fresh and exciting opportunities lie ahead. All of your hard work is finally paying off. You’ll have a steady and reliable source of income very soon.

Aquarius

Open your heart to those around you and let others know you care. Supporting loved ones will bring happiness and contentment. If you’re single, you may receive an offer. You may be given an opportunity to combine multiple facets of your life into success professionally. Money and wealth will become a focus as you strive for financial stability. Creating a budget will help you reach your goals.

Pisces

This week will be especially lucky for your relationship and love life. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging of your endeavours. People around you will appreciate your magnetic aura. There is positive news related to your career or job. Profits may come from unexpected sources, so take advantage of new opportunities. Financially, make wise decisions and don’t be reckless with your spending.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)