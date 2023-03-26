Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope March 26 To April 1 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Your love life could be filled with excitement and adventure. You will go out of your way for your partner and ensure their needs are met. However, be mindful of how you treat people around you and what you speak. You may be pressured to succeed and reach your goals in your career. This could bring up some insecurities or anxieties you've been trying to suppress.

Taurus

Your relationship may be going through a rough patch this week, and it is time to take stock of the situation. You need to communicate openly with your partner and be more cooperative. This is a time to implement your most important career plans. Your business ventures and projects will be successful. Your hard work and dedication will pay off as you reap the rewards of your success.

Gemini

Your relationship could feel stagnant, and your partner may not be as passionate or motivated as you would like them to be. You may feel frustrated because of this; however, try to find a middle ground that works for both of you and doesn't hurt anyone. At work, success will be seen through hard work and collaboration. You will work effectively with others to achieve your targets. Be wise with money; don't overspend.

Cancer

You may feel unmotivated and uninspired in your current job. It is an excellent time to consider other career opportunities and assess your skills to find a suitable role. You may have to take a risk and leave your comfort zone. In love, you may feel challenged by a loved one or potential partner, and you could feel as if you are defending your stance in the relationship, making it challenging to express your love for your partner.

Leo

This is a good week for singles and those in love. Something new is coming into your life and could be a positive start to a new relationship. Believe in your partner and infuse some excitement and passion into your relationship. At work, being decisive, planning your course of action carefully, and staying organized will help you achieve your goal. Finances will be secure, and you will have success in financial ventures.

Virgo

Professionally, you will be able to think outside the box and use your creative abilities to develop solutions. There will be new beginnings in the form of a new job or a business opportunity. Your finances will improve. Your relationship with your spouse will be filled with love and connectedness. Those in a new relationship will be willing to commit to their relationship and trust their partner.

Libra

Your relationships will be full of joy, love and laughter. You will feel secure in your relationship and enjoy a good time with your loved ones. You will succeed at making deep and meaningful connections with friends. Career-wise, focus on and explore an area of expertise to gain success in the field. Taking classes, workshops, or seminars to gain knowledge and experience may be beneficial. This is a good time to make investments.

Scorpio

You will be successful in your career and achieve good financial standing. You will have the support of your partner and family in your career endeavours, whether financial, emotional, or physical. You may receive profit from past investments. In love, you are entering a new phase. It is a time of celebration and completion. Appreciate your time with your partner, and don't get caught up in worries about the future.

Sagittarius

There could be differences or misunderstandings with your spouse due to a lack of communication. You're likely to be impatient in your relationship and may come off as a little too direct and pushy at times. Professionally, take a practical approach towards work, and be patient and methodical. You may have to take on extra tasks or work late hours. Consider budgeting and saving for the long term.

Capricorn

This week you should focus on your goals and ambitions. You will make tangible progress in a project you have started recently. Plan carefully, research, and consider all available options before deciding. However, you may have to juggle your personal and professional duties. You may feel overwhelmed by both pressures and find it difficult to balance them. It may not be the best time to start a relationship for singles.

Aquarius

Your romantic relationship will reach new heights and grow stronger than ever. You have invested much energy into cultivating love, and now it's time to enjoy a good time together. This is a great time to get out and mingle if you're single. A change in the career path is in store. You may feel stuck in your current career. Stay open to new opportunities, which may bring greater rewards and a more fulfilling career.

Pisces

Professionally, success is likely to come your way. Working hard and staying focused will bring you closer to achieving them. You could sign a deal or get a promotion. This is a time of celebration, as your hard work is finally paying off. You will have a strong connection with your partner, and you will be able to express your love for one another. Your connection with friends and family will be strong, and you will be generous with others.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)