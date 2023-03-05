Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope March 5 To March 11 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

This week, Aries, your romantic prospects look promising. If you are in a relationship, your love life will be energised and passionate, so make the most of it! Singles, you may find yourself attracted to someone or rekindling a connection with someone you already know. You will be inspired and motivated by your career goals. Use this energy to take action and make progress. Stay connected to their network and professional contacts.

Taurus

Your partner will be drawn to your charming, romantic nature, and you may be more open and emotional with them. Enjoy being in love, and you will surely have a great week! Your hard work and dedication will be noticed by your superiors, who may offer you a promotion or new opportunities. With the right attitude and a little luck, you could be in for a big career break this week.

Gemini

Gemini can expect exciting opportunities to get closer to their romantic partner this week. You will enjoy each other’s company and want to spend more time together at home chilling rather than going out. On the career front, expect success and recognition for a job well done. This could include promotions and new responsibilities. It’s also a great time to think about the future and plan, set goals, and then take the steps necessary to achieve them.

Cancer

Cancer, your relationship with your spouse will be loving and warm. It is an excellent time to speak up about your feelings and express yourself clearly. If you are single, don’t worry! You are likely to meet new people and form connections. Your career will be on the upswing. You will feel inspired to share your ideas and be creative at work. You may be presented with new doors of opportunities. Take the time to explore new projects and ideas.

Leo

This week you will need to take a more strategic approach to your career. Come out of your comfort zone, and think carefully about your next steps. You may travel abroad/overseas concerning your work or job. Leo, this week is an excellent time for love, romance, and relationships. You will feel passionate and creative, and your relationships will benefit from your enthusiasm and energy. Remember, your efforts will help your relationship grow and move forward.

Virgo

This week, you may be more objective and clear-headed in matters of the heart. Think logically and analytically, be willing to take responsibility, and be honest with yourself and your partner. You will witness growth in your career. There could be a promotion, bonus or a new job. You may experience a flash of inspiration to do something new. There are chances of starting a new business, project or expansion.

Libra

You will experience a status quo this week in your love life. Use this as an opportunity to spend time together, surprising your partner with romantic gestures and thoughtful gifts to show them how much you appreciate their presence in your life. You may find yourself dealing with some difficult people or situations at work, and finding a way to deal with them could be challenging. Stay level-headed and focus on the solutions rather than the problems.

Scorpio

For those already in a relationship, your bond will strengthen and bring you closer. This week is a great time to plan a romantic outing or a special evening with your partner. Take the time to enjoy each other’s company and express your love in meaningful ways. Trust in your intuition and stay focused on your career goals. Your enthusiasm and determination will help you stay motivated and achieve success. Finally, don’t forget to take the time to connect with your friends and family.

Sagittarius

This week, your love life is looking up, Sagittarius! There is harmony and cooperation in your relationship with your spouse. Your heart may be filled with fond memories of the past. Remember to appreciate the present and focus on what brings you joy. Focus on connecting with your emotions and intuition to find clarity in your career. Maintain an open and positive attitude to new opportunities. Take advice from mentors or colleagues seriously.

Capricorn

If you’re already in a relationship, it’s time to take things to the next level. Spend quality time together and nurture your relationship by doing activities that bring you joy. Singles have a chance to meet someone special, so keep your eyes and heart open to new possibilities. This week is the perfect time to take the initiative and pursue a new career opportunity. Your enthusiasm and ambition will be especially beneficial when taking risks and pushing for success.

Aquarius

This week, your love life is likely to be quite busy. You could be focused on making plans with your partner or a potential lover and feel energised and motivated in your romantic endeavours. You will be spontaneous, and it could lead to unexpected moments of joy and connection. In work and career, your ideas and project will flourish. Your efforts and hard work will pay off, and financial reward is possible.

Pisces

It is a good time to begin new relationships and nurture your existing ones. You and your partner will be equally committed to each other and the future you are building together. However, do maintain a balance between personal life and work matters. The work environment will improve; there will be support and compassion. Collaborate with like-minded professionals. Partnerships built on trust will be supportive & rewarding.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)