Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope May 7 To May 13 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Your love life will be balanced. You and your partner may share more than usual and be more open and giving to each other. This week, you will find success in your career and finances by following conventional methods. Seek guidance from those who have more experience or expertise in your field. This is a good time for furthering your education to stay updated with your industry's developments.

Taurus

You may feel lost and disconnected from your partner. It’s important to remember that even if things seem a little rocky right now, your relationship is still worth fighting for. Open up to your partner and let them know what you’re feeling. In your career, you’re on the right track. You’re progressing in your job, and it’s time to celebrate your accomplishments. Keep up the hard work, and you’ll reap the rewards.

Gemini

You will feel energized this week, and your passion and enthusiasm for your romantic relationships will be high. You will finally make some progress in a relationship that has been stuck. Singles have a chance of a new romantic relationship blooming as well. You may need to make some important career decisions. It could also be a time of new opportunities, so keep an open mind. Strive for success while still maintaining your ethical standards.

Cancer

It's time to take the next step in your relationship. You have both been working hard to make this work and now is the time to commit. Don't be afraid to express what you want and need from your partner. Professionally, this is a period of creativity and productivity. Focus your energy on the tasks that will help you reach your goal. There could be a new job opportunity or a business opportunity.

Leo

You may feel a lack of connection with your partner. This could be due to a lack of communication, or you have grown apart. It is important to reach out to your partner and try to bridge the gap between you. This is a period of contemplation and planning in your career. You may have some difficult choices to make. Consider the long-term implications of your decisions. Be proactive and take the initiative.

Virgo

You are likely to take the lead in your relationships, but you are also warned against taking on too much responsibility, which can lead to burnout. You may feel uninspired by your current job or dissatisfied with your goals or progress. It’s easy to get caught up in daydreaming, but keep your eye on the prize and remember why started in the first place.

Libra

This week you may be wrestling with complex emotions and decisions in your love and career. A major decision could be made in an existing relationship or to pursue a more meaningful connection with someone. Trust your gut and be honest. There will be some uncertainty about your work life. You may feel overwhelmed and unsure of which direction to take. There could be some conflict at your workplace.

Scorpio

This week brings you a lot of joy and happiness. You will feel a strong sense of belonging. For singles, a positive development such as an engagement or marriage is on the horizon. Career-wise, you must be careful about making drastic decisions this week. It could be a period of limbo, where you may have to wait for things to take their course. Remain patient and do not rush into job change or big investments.

Sagittarius

You may feel burned out and exhausted from all the energy you have invested in your relationship. You have been giving so much; now it is time to take time for yourself. Take a day or two to yourself to relax and recharge. At work, you may be tempted to take shortcuts or to take advantage of people to get ahead. Instead, focus on being honest and working hard. Watch your finances.

Capricorn

Your love life will likely be filled with abundance and comfort this week. You will be in a very secure and comfortable place in your relationship. You will feel a strong connection to your partner. In terms of your career, take a break from your work and ensure you are taking care of your mental and physical well-being. There could be delays in your plans and a lack of cooperation at the workplace.

Aquarius

You can look forward to a positive and exciting period in your love life this week. You will be inspired and energized in your romantic and creative pursuits. Singles, you may have the opportunity to embark on a new adventure or relationship. Your hard work and dedication will pay off at work, and you can look forward to achieving your goals. You may have the chance to enjoy the fruits of your efforts, such as a promotion or a raise.

Pisces

You will feel driven and focused on your love life. But remain in control and balance your emotions. If you're single, this is a great time to take charge of your love life and express your feeling to the special one. This week indicates a turning point in your career and finances. There is a change, and it's up to you to seize the opportunities that come your way. Embrace the uncertainty and trust that everything will work out in your favour.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)