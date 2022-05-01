Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from May 1 to May 7

Aries

You and your spouse will enjoy harmonious and happy times that bring out the best in you. There will be balance and harmony in your life. Some of you will be required to choose a love matter. Good fortune in teamwork and partnership is indicated, and you will profit from getting into an alliance or joint venture in business. There will be financial stability, and you will be attracting wealth.

Taurus

Work on strengthening your bond with your partner, take a break from the routine and spend some quality time. For singles, developing a relationship or a new romantic partnership is foreseen. With love and mutual respect, you can build a rewarding relationship. IN work or business, temporary financial hardship is predicted. Consider new options and resources that may help you move forward and overcome this situation.

Gemini

The efforts you have put into your relationship have helped it grow and move forward. You will be working hard towards achieving a financially secure future for your family. For those in a new relationship, invest some time building trust and a strong foundation before taking it to the next level. Home improvement and renovations are on the cards. This is an excellent time to begin a relationship if you are single. Spend time fostering your relationship with your loved ones.

Cancer

You may be getting closer to a significant phase of your life or have a crucial decision. Use your intellect & intuition both to conclude. You will be close to your spouse and take important decisions together. You will be supportive of each other. Any confusion or differences will get resolved. Do not neglect emotional contentment and health over financial gains. A mature and intelligent woman at your workplace or a professional contact will offer you support and guidance in your career.

Leo

You may experience unhappiness in relationships, insecurities, and anxiety. This is a temporary state, and you can overcome it by not overthinking. You may feel burdened & stressed because of financial obligations. Look at your finances practically and avoid negative thinking. Insecurities, lack of trust or deceit might affect your relationship. At work, move forward and turn your plans into reality. But, don’t be impulsive or rush into action without planning. Keep in mind the consequences of your actions.

Virgo

You will be determined and driven towards your goal. Be ready to take action and charge forward with full energy. There could be some disputes at work and some tension within the family. You may not have time for a relationship or intimacy this week. This may be an emotionally vulnerable time for you. Work on your attitude as it might be affecting your relationship negatively. Be careful of your finances.

Libra

The tough time is over at work, and your hard work will pay off. You will be content with the money flow and acknowledgement coming your way. Your position in the organisation will be secure. Investments in property or a small business are indicated. Your responsibilities at home may increase your stress level. Take a break and find some time to relax or plan something exciting with friends or your partner.

Scorpio

There could be betrayal or deception. Someone around you might be focussing on doing things their way with no regard for consequences. A negative attitude may affect your work, and someone in your team takes away the credit for your hard work. Don’t trust or rely on anyone with your money. Be patient and persistent in love. It's time to take a break and recharge your batteries.

Sagittarius

There is a need for balance in your relationships. You may find yourself caught in the middle and find it challenging to maintain a balance in a friendship or romantic relationship. Your love life feels stuck and not moving forward. Don’t take any important decisions related to love this week. However, things get better on the work front. Your position in the organisation as well as financially will improve. Transfer of change of job is foreseen.

Capricorn

There will be some good news about finances, business, education, and property coming your way. It is an excellent time to begin new relationships and nurture your existing relationships. Your relationship will move forward incredibly, with both taking equal initiatives. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone. However, do maintain a balance between personal life and work matters. There will be financial security and stability but be wise with expenses.

Aquarius

You will see your relationship moving to the next level, such as commitment, marriage or starting a family. Enjoy the togetherness and bond you and your partner have built together. Finally, your money related issues and stress will be over, and your finances look in order. You can happily share what you have with others and those who need help or charity. You could also be receiving financial assistance and what you need from someone who has a strong financial standing.

Pisces

At work, you will have the support of your co-workers and the necessary resources to complete your task. Do not over-commit and promise what you cannot deliver. Be diplomatic and do not take sides in case of any conflicts at the workplace. You will achieve your goals and get recognition for your efforts this week. You will embark on a new professional journey or start a new project or venture. Stay focused and determined.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)