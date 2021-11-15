Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from November 15 to November 21, 2021

Aries

If things have been challenging in recent times, you will feel the balance is being restored, there will be harmony in relationships. Personal relationships are strong & you will be compassionate with friends & family. Any differences with your partner should be resolved peacefully. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for those looking to settle down. Projects will gain momentum but don't be hasty in making any career-led decision. Financially, money is coming in but be careful with your spending. It's time to move forward with a career that aligns with your values. There will be career networking, and you will be forming new connections. There could be an opportunity to take a business trip. Pay attention to practical matters and ensure that your emotional needs are met. Listen to advice from people around you whom you respect.

Taurus

This week is going to be all about personal development, self-discovery, and following your dreams. Spend some time knowing yourself better through journaling and meditation. Work on strengthening your bond with your partner, take a break from the routine, infuse some excitement, and spend quality moments. You can also look at trying to do something as a couple. For singles, a new romantic partnership is foreseen. You have to let go of your past to move forward into your future. Now is the time to leave the nostalgia and old memories behind and look at what lies ahead. At work, your position will strengthen, and you will get to work on a project you have been yearning to work on. The money will flow, and projects/assignments will thrive.

Gemini

This week is marked by a sense of restlessness and the feeling of something missing. You may choose to move away from a situation or relationship that is no longer working for you. While everything appears fine from the outside, you seek greater happiness and fulfilment. Tune into your intuition to understand what's not working- either in your existing relationship or a new one, is there something that you may be resisting to let go of or old habits that are stopping your relationship from moving forward? You may become a victim of somebody's fraud, betrayal, or cheating. Follow the advice of a professional financial advisor before making any decisions related to money or investments. Avoid unnecessary gossiping and confrontations.

Cancer

It is an excellent time to begin new relationships and nurture the existing ones. Believe in your partner; they will not give up on you so easily. Singles, if you like someone, don't sit and wait; express your feelings to them. You will reach a significant milestone, your initiative and project will flourish. Victory is around the corner, and you will get accolades for your achievements. Finance will be solid, and promotions or rewards for your hard work are expected. Advice for this week is to allow yourself rest. You don't have to put up a front that you've got it all together, rather accept & embrace your vulnerability, talk to those close to you. Remember, you're not sad; maybe you're just feeling sad.

Leo

You will witness deeper commitments and stability in love. If you are in a relationship, it may take a positive turn, and if settling down is what you desire, things may start moving in that direction. Your partner will support your ambitions, and together you can achieve a lot. There could be a new job, starting a business where your experience & skills will be put to use. In the financial context, there will be stability due to careful planning, a focussed approach, and hard work. Stick to your plan & stay on course even if it seems complicated at the moment. Define your priorities at work and put your energy where it will work the best.

Virgo

Be transparent and honest about your feelings and needs that could strengthen your relationship. If there is confusion or something is wrong, talk and resolve instead of sweeping it under the carpet. Communication with your partner will improve at this point, and you will be drawn towards healthy discussion and conversations. On the work front, give attention to the idea or concept you have been nurturing for a long time. There will be new opportunities, promotions & recognition. You will receive some good news about your investments or finances or loan approval. Pay attention to practical details and set realistic goals to succeed. Stay focussed, do not deviate from your plan, and believe that you will reach your goal even if it takes time.

Libra

It appears that things are not going right in your love life at the moment. There could be a lack of contentment and happiness. Either you or your partner might be suffering from depression or anxiety issues that negatively impact your relationship. Sometimes a simple conversation or clarification can resolve the problem and lead to a stable situation and better understanding. The work environment will get better; there will be support and compassion. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to finish your task. Partnerships built on trust will be supportive & rewarding. Stay in touch with your intuition, find things and people that make you feel supported—through mentorship, guide, or connecting with a community.

Scorpio

This is a time where you could have intellectually stimulating discussions and conversations with your partner. If there is any problem in your relationship, handle it with clarity and honesty. Have a clear and transparent dialogue to avoid any misunderstandings. It also implies that it's time to cut out negative attitudes in your love life. You may have a career, job, or business-led decision to make. It could be choosing between taking a new job/career path and staying in your current job/career. There will be financial stability, but you must explore the available opportunities. There might be some obstructions and oppositions, but be confident and hold onto your position. Don't give up when things get tough; the tough get going!

Sagittarius

It is an emotionally intense time for those in love. You need to follow a moderate approach and temper your thoughts and actions to find balance and harmony. If there have been differences with your partner, it is time for reconciliation, and you may want to seek the help of a friend or a guide to help you resolve the issues. Expect a turnaround in your work and career, accept change, think outside of the box as there will be many opportunities opening up for you. Go with the flow, and don't try to swim against the current. Be practical with money & investments. Be courageous and patient while dealing with the pressure. You can get a troubling situation under control, but you must act with grace and not aggression.

Capricorn

This week heralds a period of stability, and there is a reassurance that all is well on the home front. Your concerns about home or family will be put to ease. Don't get too busy working out for something that lies ahead of that you don't take time out to enjoy where you are. You will have the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy your success with those you love. There is a change in your work situation that you had not expected. It implies that you may experience a transformational phase in your job or career. This change may be inevitable and beyond your control. Restructuring in business or moving of the premises is anticipated. This is not the time to procrastinate, work smart, and not just hard.

Aquarius

It is an emotionally fulfilling time. You will be compassionate and more accepting of others. Communication within the family and with the partner will improve. It's a good time for those waiting to find love and who want to settle down with a partner. On the work front, conflict and disagreements with colleagues are foreseen. Despite provocation, you must hold yourself and not fight. It could be difficult for you in terms of money as there could be deception concerning money. Be cautious with who you trust with your finances. Listen to your heart, be gentle and diplomatic in dealing with pressure situations.

Pisces

There is balance, stability, and security in love. This week brings joy, happiness, and celebrations that come with achieving a goal or reaching a milestone. You will be full of confidence and vitality. Love and affection will be fully expressed and reciprocated. Good fortune in teamwork and partnership is indicated, and you will profit from getting into an alliance or joint venture in business. There could be a career or business-related decision that you may have to make. Finally, there will be financial stability. You need to stay emotionally balanced, calm, and level-headed while dealing with negative situations and challenges.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)