What’s Up In Delhi This Weekend? From Fests To Gigs - Check Events Happening From March 10-12
Thank god it’s Friday! Time to loosen up and relax as the weekend is just around the corner. Here’s what you can do this weekend in Delhi.
- Delhi is ready to give you a fun-filled weekend
- From Sunburn to Swag fest, its time for a musical ride
- Check Plays, live stand up comedy to attend this weekend
Things to do in Delhi-NCR this weekend: If you are bored of visiting those malls and cafes and wish to do something different then we’ve got you! Here’s a list of fests, and gigs taking place in Delhi-NCR from March 10-12 which you must visit for a fun-filled weekend. These events include Swag Fest, Sunburn Arena, Marvel of Jugalbandi-Sitar Sarod (musical night), Ghalib in New Delhi (play) and Stand-Up Comedy by Gaurav Kapoor will make you laugh your heart out.
Here’s The List Of Fun Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From March 10-12
Swag Fest
Swag Fest Season 5 is back to evoke all the Punjabis in the house. The Punjabi-Pop music festival ‘Swag fest Season 5’ brings you the most memorable day-long music extravaganza with legendary artists like Milnd Gaba, MC Square, DJ Tarun, and the most sensational rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.
Swag fest doesn’t only stay confined to music but is a day-long festival where one can enjoy various cuisines, and drinks to keep your spirits high. To make this fest even more fun, The Great Indian Sneaker Festival at Swag Fest brings a chance for you to get your shopping bags ready. So what are you waiting for? Keep your spirits and energy high as you just can’t miss this extravagant festival.
Date: 11th March
Time: 12 pm
Location: JLN Stadium, Gate no. 2
Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (BookMyShow)
Sunburn Arena
The name says it all! Sunburn Arena Ft. Martin Garrix will be performing live this Saturday. DJ Martin Garrix will make Delhiites groove to his tunes along with Justin Mylo. So now gear up to witness one of the craziest musical nights ever.
Date: March 11
Time: 4 pm onwards
Location: Airia Mall, Gurugram
Tickets: Rs 1,250 (BookMyShow)
Marvel of Jugalbandi
If you are a fan of classical music, then this musical evening is for you. The Marvel of Jugalbandi Season 2, a live concert tour in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangaluru, is a celebration of the true spirit of Jugalbandi (Duet) - a classical music format that brings about a classic blend of two instruments.
This concert tour involves a jugalbandi of the traditional Indian instruments: Sitar & Sarod. The internationally acclaimed Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan have been performing for over a decade and bring you a musical night you will never forget.
Date: March 10
Time: 7 pm
Location: Kamani auditorium: Delhi
Tickets: Rs 200 (BookMyShow)
Ghalib In New Delhi
This play will take you through a perfect ride of Classic, Comedy, and Drama. Ghalib In New Delhi is an extremely funny account of the 19th-century renowned poet Mirza Ghalib’s re-birth in 21st-century India – his trials and travails -- from his birth at the Bus Adda of Delhi to staying in a Servant Quarter with a University Student from Patna, to dealing with the Punjaban LandLady.
Date: March 11
Location: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Delhi
Time: 7:15 pm
Tickets: Rs 100 onwards (BookMyShow)
Stand-Up Comedy By Gaurav Kapoor
Weekends come with the hope to relax and share a good laugh with your loved ones. Hence, to make you smile wide, Comedian Gaurav Kapoor will be performing live to make your Sunday happier.
Date: March 12
Time: 6 pm
Location: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Delhi
Tickets: Rs 699 onwards (BookMyShow)
