GANESH CHATURTHI 2024

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Know Dates, Shubh Muhurat, And Rituals Of Festival

Each tradition and custom associated with Ganesh Chaturthi carries a unique symbolic meaning, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among communities.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Know Dates, Shubh Muhurat, And Rituals Of Festival Image credit: Freepik

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a revered Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God of wisdom and prosperity. Celebrated with immense zeal across India, this festival holds cultural, social, and religious significance. 

The festivities commence with the creation of elaborately crafted clay idols, followed by prayers, rituals, and grand processions. Each tradition and custom associated with Ganesh Chaturthi carries a unique symbolic meaning, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among communities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Time: Shubh Muhurat And Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 03:01 PM on September 6, and end at 05:37 PM on September 07. 

The auspicious puja muhurat time will start from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM on September 7, 2024.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals And Celebration

In Hindu belief, Lord Ganesha is revered as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles. He holds immense importance in Hinduism, with nearly all rituals starting with his worship. Preparations for this festival commence months ahead, including the crafting of Ganesha idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi features four primary rituals: Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan puja. During this festival, people adorn their homes with flowers and rangoli patterns and bring clay idols of Lord Ganesha into their residences. Additionally, elaborately decorated Ganesha idols are set up at puja pandals, homes, offices, and educational institutions on Chaturthi day.

The Pranapratishtha ritual is conducted by a priest who chants a specific mantra. Following this, 16 distinct rituals, collectively known as Shodashopachara puja, are carried out. Modak, a cherished sweet dumpling from Maharashtra, is believed to be Lord Ganesh’s favorite offering. During the puja, Modak, along with other sweets and fruits, is presented to Lord Ganesh.

People celebrate the festival by singing religious hymns, dancing to the rhythm of drum beats, and preparing a delightful feast. The third significant ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi is Uttarpuja, which involves saying farewell to Lord Ganesh.

 

 

 

