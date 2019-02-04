हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art stresses on 'beating cancer'—See pics

The aim of World Cancer Day is to majorly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020.

World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik&#039;s sand art stresses on &#039;beating cancer&#039;—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Cancer Day (February 4), renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his sand art tribute. He beautifully sent out a message 'Lets Beat Cancer' through his powerful sand art.

Bhubaneswar based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote in the caption: “Today is #WorldCancerDay One of My SandArt at puri beach in Odisha. #LetsBeatCancer #IamAndIWill. @uicc @WHO @IARCWHO.”

The international World Cancer Day is celebrated to encourage a word about its prevention. On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities also showed their support for the awareness campaign and took to social media. They did their bit in creating more awareness about the disease. Actress Sonali Bendre and author Tahira Kashyap shared their pictures with heartening notes which can inspire people to give a tough fight to cancer and never give up.

The aim of World Cancer Day is to majorly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.

 

World Cancer Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik, Sand Art, sand artist, international world cancer day
