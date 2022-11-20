World Children's Day 2022: 10 Classic books every kid MUST read

Children and their fascination for books are like half-baked bread- some love reading and others just run at the thought of books or reading. Books are the windows to another world which creates a parallel to the world we live in. There are thousands of books that teach us a great many values of life, from the 'Jungle Book' to 'Wimpy Kid'. Books enlighten kids about the way of life which was lived 60 to 100 years back and how our present-day life is evolving each day.

Dive into this short list of 10 books which any kid should not miss,

1. Dairy of a Wimpy Kid

This book series is about a middle schooler Greg Heffley who feels he is not good enough and cannot do anything right. He is clueless and always ends up getting into trouble for his acts. This book has a certain sense of humour which attracts kids to this multi-book series and it enlightens people about the plight of self-esteem issues kids face in school.

2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The beloved children's classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl is about five young kids who win the opportunity to visit Willy Wonka's mysterious candy factory. Kids will be captivated and amused by the humorous, cartoon-like sketches and the vividly detailed exciting journey.

3. The Tale of Peter Rabbit

Parents need to be aware that kids today still like this timeless tale. Peter's mother mentioning that Mr McGregor put Peter's father in a pie may shock empathetic children. This book is by Beatrix Potter who wrote this book with cute cartoon illustrations.

4. Harry Potter

This ever-green classic by JK Rowling has a hold on kids from different generations, from the 90s kids to the GenZ all are captivated by the magical world of Hogwarts and the journey Harry, Ron and Hermione take in order to kill "You know who". This book CANNOT be missed kids!

5. Alice in the Wonderland

In Lewis Carroll's tale Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Alice tumbles down a rabbit hole and enters a fantasy world populated by odd and wondrous creatures. It is a beloved children's novel that adults also like.

6. Malgudi Days

This RK Narayan classic is one of the best novels to come out of the Indian continent and has been a best-seller worldwide for more than 10 years! There are thirty tales in this book. One of the stories has the protagonist as a young boy named Swami, who falsely accuses his teacher of being violent, just because he wants to bunk school. Such stories will keep kids engrossed and locked in on the wonders of the colourful, delightful, relatable and a must read.

7. The Blue Umbrella

Ruskin Bond's short and amusing novel, which is set in the beautiful hills of Garhwal, portrays village life beautifully and shows how both heroism and redemption can be found. The umbrella resembled a flower; it was a huge blue blossom that had appeared on the dark and barren mountainside.

8. 101 Panchatantra Stories

This book has a collection of Indian stories ranging from 'The Talkative Turtle' to 'Lallu the crocodile' all these tales come with a moral lesson that helps kids learn essential social values.

9. Sherlock Holmes

This detective classic by Arthur Conan Doyle has been an evergreen book, occasionally adapted into a movie or a TV series but books are the undisputed winners. Kids learn to use their instincts and detective skills more while reading this book.

10. The Three Musketeers

Alexandre Dumas portrays three young men in 17th century France who are great friends and even better musketeers than the 'The Musketeers of the Guard' the protagonist D’Artagnan wishes to join initially. This book beautifully illustrates a wild ride to the past and explores a thrilling tale of friendship and courage.