A message or social media post that lacks an emoji—or multiple—often seems incomplete. Emojis give postings and messages a level of emotion and clarity that is frequently lacking from words alone. It's interesting to note that emoticons go through phases and fads, with some emojis becoming more well-known than others. With more than 1,800 emojis accessible, covering a wide range of subjects such as emotions, travel, food, animals, social media, weather, and bodily functions, their use is very popular and flexible Every day, billions of emojis are exchanged, demonstrating how widely used and versatile they are.

Every year on July 17, World Emoji Day takes place. Let's check out the list of cool and uncool emojis for the year.

World Emoji Day 2024: What’s Hot

Skull Emoji

Despite not being new, it has become increasingly popular among younger social media users and texters. Since its introduction in 2010, it has gained popularity as a way to convey loud laughter, much as the emojis for rolling on the floor laughing and crying.

Saluting Face Emoji

It will enable us to escape unpleasant and melancholy feelings. When someone is feeling driven or excited, they use this emoji. Additionally, it's frequently used to express agreement, support, or readiness to assist.

Heart Hands Emoji

The Heart Hands emoji, which imitates a well-known gesture, is becoming rather popular. It conveys love and support, particularly among fandoms, and is used to communicate affection for something loved, just like other heart emojis.

Smiling Face With Hearts Emoji

Despite being relatively new (it was introduced in 2018), the Smiling Face with Hearts emoji has recently become more popular. Given the longevity of many smiling emojis' popularity, it was an outstanding feat for it to rank just outside the top five most popular smileys in 2023.

Melting Face Emoji

This adaptable emoji is frequently used to convey intense humiliation, annoyance, irritation, indolence, perplexity, and even intense heat. Its increasing popularity can be attributed in part to its versatility.

World Emoji Day 2024: What’s Not

Gen Z is rolling their eyes at the popular thumbs-up emoji, which is frequently used in both casual and business talks. Gen Zers, who label the emoji as "rude" and "hostile," are trying to have it and nine other emojis removed from use. They claim that they feel "attacked" every time they see the emoji used at work. Gen Z, or those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, perceive the thumbs-up emoji as "passive-aggressive" and even "confrontational." In recent years, a number of studies have been done on emoji. Emojis in work emails may actually make you appear less powerful in your profession, according to a recent study. Here is the list of "cancelled" emoji:

1. Poo

2. Loud crying face

3. Lipstick kiss mark

4. Grimacing face

5. Thumbs-up

6. Monkey covering eyes

7. Checkmark

8. Red heart

9. Clapping hands

10. "OK" hand