World Laughter Day

World Laughter Day 2020: Date, significance and inspiring quotes to celebrate the day

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. This year it falls on May 3. It celebrated across the world to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits.

Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A good laugh is like a therapy. It brightens your day, your soul and mind. Charlie Chaplin once said – “A day without laughter is a day wasted" - and we couldn’t agree more. Laughter has its own benefits, it revives you, heals you, calms you, and it's priceless. Never forget to laugh and today, on World Laughter Day, we will once again tell you the benefits of laughter, as they rightfully say, laughter is the best medicine. Yes, indeed!

In India, World Laughter Day was first observed was on January 10, 1998, in Mumbai. It was created in 1998 by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. It was marked for world peace and to build up a sense of brotherhood and friendship through laughter.

World Laughter Day is mostly celebrated by gathering people at public places, but this year, the celebrations have been marred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, to keep the spirits high on this day, we have collated a few inspirational quotes which should be followed everyday.

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. — Madeleine L’Engle

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. — Phyllis Diller

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron

As soon as you have made a thought, laugh at it. — Lao Tsu

Even the gods love jokes — Plato

He who laughs, lasts! — Mary Pettibone Poole

I have not seen anyone dying of laughter, but I know millions who are dying because they are not laughing. – Dr. Madan Kataria

If you are happy and people around you are not happy, they will not allow you to stay happy. Therefore much of our happiness depends upon our ability to spread happiness around us. – Dr. Madan Kataria

Life does not cease to be funny when people die any more than it ceases to be serious when people laugh. – George Bernard Shaw.

So, folks, don’t forget to laugh. Spread smile, the world needs it right now.

Happy World Laughter Day to our readers.

