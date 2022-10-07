Happy World Smile Day 2022: Date, history, theme, quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones on October 7

WORLD SMILE DAY 2022 DATE, WISHES: A smile can make our day, it can lift the gloom the usher in positivity immediately. Who would not want to be smiling all the time? It reflects joy and peace of mind. And if we can make someone else smile with our actions, it feels wonderful! World Smile Day highlights the importance of smiling and is celebrated on the first Friday of October every year. This year, World Smile Day falls on October 7.

World Smile Day 2022: History

American commercial artist Harvey Ball, from Worcester, Massachusetts, is the pioneer behind World Smile Day. In 1963, he created the Smiley Face that we all know today and which has become iconic. In 1999, the first World Smile Day was celebrated. Harvey felt at least one day of the year should be dedicated when people smile and indulge in kind acts. Harvey passed away in 2001 following which, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was set up to honour his name and memory.

World Smile Day 2022: Theme and significance

'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.' That's the theme of World Smile Day this year, and in fact, that's the theme every year. It urges people to do something that will bring a smile to somebody's face.

World Smile Day 2022: Five inspiring quotes

- "Smile, it's free therapy." - Douglas Horton

- "Peace begins with a smile." - Mother Teresa

- "Always keep your smile. That's how I explain my long life." - Jeanne Calment (she lived for over 122 years)

- “Wear a smile and have a friend; wear a scowl and have wrinkles" - George Eliot

- “I have witnessed the softening of the hardest of hearts by a simple smile.” - Goldie Hawn

World Smile Day 2022: Wishes and greetings

- A warm smile makes everything seem brighter immediately! Happy World Smile Day.

- Smile, smile, smile...it's the best medicine. Happy World Smile Day.

- Always keep smiling and making others smile. Happy World Smile Day.

- A smile is a reflection of the happiness in your heart. This World Smile Day, I hope that you keep smiling all the time.

- Win hearts and conquer the world with your lovely smile! Happy World Smile Day.

