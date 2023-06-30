World Social Media Day 2023: Know Its Date, History And Significance

Social media has turned out to be a major platform for people in modern society, helping them to explore and learn new things, share ideas, and communicate with others. Society has been largely influenced by social media to such an extent that it has become quite irreplaceable. Social media has indeed become very important in present times and has shown a profound global impact, especially in the field of communication. The significance of social media is recognised by observing World Social Media Day every year on June 30.

While social media has brought a range of benefits for people, it has also come with a set of drawbacks including spreading of fake news and the prevalence of cybercrime.

World Social Media Day is observed to promote the proper use of social media and create awareness on its usage as well as its benefits. The day is also observed to celebrate the power of social media in connecting people.

As we observe World Social Media Day on June 30, 2023, let's find out about its significance and history.

World Social Media Day: History

World Social Media Day was celebrated for the first time by a news website — Mashable — on June 30, 2010, as a way to recognise the impact of social media on global communication and also with an aim to bring the world together to celebrate it.

As almost everyone uses social media, the day is being observed every year since then and others have also gotten involved in the celebrations by sharing Social Media Day posts on various platforms.

World Social Media Day: Significance

Considering the importance of social media in the modern world, it has become a major part of people's lives, both personally and professionally. The advent of technology in recent years has introduced people to many social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.

Besides providing numerous advantages including sharing ideas, and information and communicating with others with just a click, social media also has its set of challenges as it’s often misused. The evolving nature of social media has resulted in cases of cybercrime, spread of misinformation, and concerns about user privacy.

Keeping all of these in view, World Social Media Day highlights the importance of addressing these challenges to strengthen the communication platforms and ensure a responsible and beneficial use of social media.