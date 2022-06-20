NewsLifestyleCulture
Yoga Day 2022: Most visited wellness retreats by Bollywood celebrities

World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

Mumbai: Amidst hectic promotional schedules and shooting sequences that go on for long hours, actors often jet off to different locations around the world for a break. Sometimes the stars go to a wellness retreat to energise their soul, mind and body. We`ve compiled a list of five wellness retreats spread across India that are celebrity-approved!

1. Atmantan - Pune A luxury wellness resort nestled atop a hill, Atmantan hosts many celebrities each year. The resort is located between Mumbai and Pune because of its close proximity to the tinsel town, many celebrities love to be here. Atmantan offers wellness programs for rejuvenation, yoga, detox, fitness and spa. Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar are frequent guests at this lush property.

2. Araiya - Palampur Located in the picturesque Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Araiya boasts of scenic views of the Himalayas. Frequented by power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Araiya offers spa services ranging from Ayurvedic, oriental and western treatments.

3. Ananda - Rishikesh The Himalayan resort is known across the globe for its services and picturesque location. The luxury resort was earlier the residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal. Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli, Kajol have been going to Ananda for quite some time. In fact, International stars like Oprah Winfrey and Kate Winslet have been to this luxurious property.

4. The Lodge at Wah - Deogran Probably, the least publicised one amongst the ones mentioned above, The Lodge at Wah is an eco-friendly homestay that is located inside a tea estate. An hour away from Dharamshala, this property has hosted Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Saif - Kareena. It offers nature trails, yoga sessions, bonfire nights and unique tea tasting.

5. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa - ShillimThe retreat spread across 320 acres of land amidst the scenic Sahyadri mountain range. It`s close to Mumbai, amid the views of the Western Ghats. It houses the Dharana Wellness Centre that offers a personalised wellness program including yoga, meditation, spa, hikes and nutrition and cooking lessons, preventive medicine and spiritual wellbeing. Celebrities with the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan keep returning to the retreat during long weekends and breaks.Although these resorts are extremely expensive and mostly booked, they offer world-class wellness services and programs that our beloved celebrities swear by!

