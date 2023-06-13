Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Is Parana On June 13 Or 14? Know Date, Timings And Importance Of This Day

Yogini Ekadashi Parana 2023: The Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month is known as Yogini Ekadashi. On this day devotees worship Lord Vishnu with full devotion. This Ekadashi destroys all sins.

It is believed that by observing this fast one gets freedom from all kinds of curses. Let us know on which day Yogini Ekadashi will be celebrated this time.

Yogini Ekadashi Parana 2023: Date and time

Ekadashi Tithi will start at 09:28 in the morning of June 13 and will end at 08:28 in the morning of June 14.

According to Udaya Tithi, Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on 14th June, Wednesday. Only water should be taken on this day.

On this day, worship of Vishnu and Shiva should be done along with doing charity and Dakshina.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Parana Time (व्रत का पारण)

Yogini Ekadashi can be performed between 05:23 am to 08:10 am on June 15.

On that day Dwadashi Tithi is till 08:32 in the morning only. Fasting should always be done at auspicious times only.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Yogini Ekadashi Benefits

The fast of Yogini Ekadashi is considered very auspicious and fruitful. By observing this fast, it is said one gets the virtue equal to feeding 80 thousand Brahmins.

It is believed that this Ekadashi vrat frees you from all sins. With the virtuous effect of this fast, a person gets all the happiness and after death, by the grace of Lord Vishnu, the people get salvation.

Fasting on Yogini Ekadashi, worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day and reading stories are very fruitful. By observing the fast of Yogini Ekadashi, all the sufferings of the person end and one gets freedom from diseases.

Yogini Ekadashi fast must be observed to wish for good health. Keeping Yogini Ekadashi fast brings happiness, prosperity and peace to the house.

