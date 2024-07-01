Yogini Ekadashi 2024: It’s Significance, Rituals and Timings

In Hinduism, Ekadashi is a day of great religious and spiritual significance. Lord Vishnu is to be honoured on this holy day. Every year, there are 24 Ekadashi observances, which take place twice a month during the Krishna and Shukla Pakshas. This month, Yogini Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 2, 2024, the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha.

Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - July 1, 2024 - 10:26 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - July 2, 2024 - 08:42 AM

Parana Time - July 3, 2024 - From 05:12 AM to 07:10 AM

Dwadashi End Moment - July 3, 2024 - 07:10 AM

Significance Of Yogini Ekadashi

Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasts, dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees fast with great devotion and dedication, and they pray to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the cosmos. This day holds immense religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. Observing the fast with dedication and good intentions can help devotees overcome past sins and break the cycle of birth and death. Shri Hari is said to bring happiness, prosperity, and all worldly delights to those who worship Lord Vishnu on a regular basis and fast at this time. Ekadashi Vrat is considered so strong that it may remove all of the devotees' afflictions, and even people attain salvation after death.

Rituals For Yogini Ekadashi

1. Wake up early, take a holy bath, and clean the house and puja room.

2. Set up an altar with a wooden plank and place an idol of Lord Vishnu.

3. Light a diya with desi ghee, offer a yellow flower garland, and Tulsi Patra (not plucked on Ekadashi).

4. Refrain from eating rice on Ekadashi.

5. Recite Yogini Ekadashi Katha, chant Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye, and the Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times.

6. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama to appease Lord Vishnu.

7. In the evening, repeat the puja, chant Mantras, offer bhog prasad, and chant Vishnu aarti.

Mantra For Yogini Ekadashi