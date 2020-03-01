Delhi violence: Two dead bodies recovered from Gokulpuri, death toll rises to 44

New Delhi: Two dead bodies were found in Gokulpuri, one of the riot-hit areas of the northeast district in Delhi, on Sunday (March 1, 2020). The bodies were recovered from a drain taking the total number of deaths to 44 while over 250 people are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The first dead body was found at around 10 am whereas the second body was recovered at around 3 pm. The identity of both the deceased is yet to be known.

Earlier, Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's body had also been recovered from a drain. The postmortem details revealed that he was brutally assaulted and stabbed by the rioters.

In the riots that took place in the national capital the Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and has detained 885 people. The Delhi Chamber of Commerce has projected that the initial loss caused by the violence is nearly Rs 25,000 crore.

About 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 2 schools, 4 factories and 4 religious places were burnt down during the riots. The schools in the riot-hit areas will also remain closed in till March 7 in view of the prevailing tensed situation, said the Delhi government on Saturday.

Section 144 was imposed in the Shaheen Bagh area in the wake of the violent incident and heavy security deployment. At least 1,000 jawans and 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area after the imposition of the prohibitory orders by the authorities.

The violent clashes that rocked the northeast district of Delhi started after reports of stone-pelting incidents at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area between pro and anti-ACC protesters on Sunday (February 23, 2020). Later, the clashes escalated to several parts of the northeast Delhi constituency. However, there are still a large number of people missing in the violence.