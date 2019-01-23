हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi train

21 trains delayed due to fog in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least 21 trains were delayed on Wednesday morning due fog which led to low visibility in the national capital, which is currently reeling under cold wave conditions.

The city and its neighbourhood regions experienced heavy rains and hailstorm on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear.

The city received the wet spell due to western disturbances, said the India Meteorological Department. It further forecast a cloudy sky throughout the day rain and thundershowers and isolated cases of hailstorm.

Fifteen trains were running late with an average delay of two to three hours on Tuesday. These included Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda-Delhi Junction Farakka Express and Mumbai Amritsar Express. The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was late by six hours, according to the Northern Railways.

The city is likely to witness another cold spell and rains from January 24 onwards. “Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from 24th January onwards,” warned the IMD. 

