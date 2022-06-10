New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Friday distanced himself from the protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Shahi Imam said, "No call for protest was given from Jama Masjid and nobody knows who the protesters are." He even demanded strict action against them.

"After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers," Bukhari was cited as saying by PTI.

There was no call for protest from the Masjid committee. In fact, yesterday when people were planning to protest we clearly said to them that there is no call for the protest from Jama Masjid (Committee): Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The cleric said that he was contacted by several people seeking clarity about protests and the shutting of shops in the area to condemn the remarks against the Prophet. "? but I advised them to desist from such action and maintain peace. Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration," he said.

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/Kysiz4SdxH — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near Gate Number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed later.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran marking their protests, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, both of whom were the party's spokespersons. On the other hand, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.