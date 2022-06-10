हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jama Masjid

Amid protests over Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Muhammad, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid says THIS

The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid has called for strict action against protesters.

Amid protests over Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Muhammad, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid says THIS

New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Friday distanced himself from the protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Shahi Imam said, "No call for protest was given from Jama Masjid and nobody knows who the protesters are." He even demanded strict action against them.

"After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers," Bukhari was cited as saying by PTI.

 

 

The cleric said that he was contacted by several people seeking clarity about protests and the shutting of shops in the area to condemn the remarks against the Prophet. "? but I advised them to desist from such action and maintain peace. Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration," he said.

 

 

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near Gate Number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed later.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran marking their protests, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, both of whom were the party's spokespersons. On the other hand, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. 

 

