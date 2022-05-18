हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anti-encroachment drive

Anti-encroachment drive: Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD over bulldozer action from April 1

The development comes amid a widespread outrage in Delhi over the recent bulldozer actions by the municipal corporation in several parts of the national capital, said ANI.

Anti-encroachment drive: Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD over bulldozer action from April 1

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has sought a detailed report from three BJP-ruled civic bodies over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive carried out in the national capital since April 1, said ANI.

 

 

The development comes amid a widespread outrage in Delhi over the recent bulldozer actions by the municipal corporation in several parts of the national capital.

The demolition drive by the BJP-run civic authorities in several areas of the national capital has met severe protests and triggered a political slugfest and sparked a war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

 

