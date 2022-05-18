New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has sought a detailed report from three BJP-ruled civic bodies over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive carried out in the national capital since April 1, said ANI.

Delhi govt seeks a detailed report from MCD over bulldozer action in the national capital starting from April 1 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The development comes amid a widespread outrage in Delhi over the recent bulldozer actions by the municipal corporation in several parts of the national capital.

The demolition drive by the BJP-run civic authorities in several areas of the national capital has met severe protests and triggered a political slugfest and sparked a war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.