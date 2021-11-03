BJP has brought embarrassment to all the people of Delhi: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI: BJP's habit of corruption turned fatal as a large part of MCD's multi-level parking in Green Park collapsed today. AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that BJP has brought embarrassment to all the people of Delhi; accountability in MCD works is the need of the hour. The AAP Chief Spokesperson said that a structure built at a cost of 18 crores could not sustain for even a year; this shows the quality of BJP's work.

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Today, once again, the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi has brought embarrassment to all of Delhi. The Delhi Municipal Corporation had, in November 2020, inaugurated a stack parking with grand celebrations. This stack parking was built in the Green Park area at a cost of 18 crores. But today, we're hearing that a huge part of this structure has collapsed, which has caused damage to numerous vehicles."

He added, "It is a matter of immense shame for both Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi BJP that a new parking structure like this one could not stay intact for even a year. The accountability for this incident falls on Delhi BJP and all the leaders in Delhi Municipal Corporation who uphold the rule of BJP."



He concluded, "We strongly condemn this incident and want accountability to be taken so the culprits receive the punishment they deserve."

MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted about the incident saying, "Car platforms in newly built Multilevel parking by BJP ruled MCD in Green Park have collapsed. Cars have been damaged. People in trouble."

