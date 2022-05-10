हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi-Meerut Corridor

50-tonne cemented segment of Delhi-Meerut corridor falls on road after crane wire breaks

A 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut corridor fell on the road after the crane wire suddenly broke on Tuesday evening, said ANI. 

50-tonne cemented segment of Delhi-Meerut corridor falls on road after crane wire breaks
Pic for representational use only

NEW DELHI: A 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor fell on the road after the crane wire suddenly broke on Tuesday night, reported ANI. 

So far, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. Delhi Fire Brigade and other officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.  

 

According to eye-witnesses, the sudden collapse of the 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor triggered panic among the local residents. The ground trembled after the sudden collapse of the heavy segment and people felt that an earthquake had occurred.

The incident reportedly happened due to the sudden breaking of the crane's wire. However, this segment fell within the designated reserve area, due to which there was no loss of life or property. This segment was being constructed to connect the two bridges.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

 

