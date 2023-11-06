BREAKING: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet Today As Air Quality Plummets In Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the worsening air pollution crisis in the national capital. The meeting will be held around 12 noon and will be attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on the issue of increasing pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other officials of all concerned departments will attend this meeting. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

The meeting comes at a time when the national capital is battling a severe air pollution crisis. The overall air quality in the National Capital was recorded in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings paint a grim picture, with RK Puram at 466, ITO at 402, Patparganj at 471, and New Moti Bagh at 488 on Monday morning.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Severe' category in the national capital as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



(Visuals from NH9, shot at 7:27 am) pic.twitter.com/Lwff8rUyUi — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "...There is a little improvement in Delhi's AQI as compared to yesterday but it is still in the severe category. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting to make decisions on how to control pollution in Delhi...There will be discussions on the implementation of GRAP-4 in the meeting called by Delhi CM today..."

GRAP-4 Measures implemented

The statement further informed that the meeting has been called to strictly implement GRAP-4. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

Schools shut, outdoor activities banned

Several schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are mulling online options for their students and banning all kinds of outdoor activities till the air quality improves. In view of the situation, some schools have announced that they will be switching to online classes, citing concerns over students’ health. Schools, especially in Noida and Delhi, have shut all kinds of outdoor activities such as morning assemblies and sports-related events.

Some schools even stated that they called off events such as annual sports days and inter-school competitions, which were scheduled to be held this week, in the wake of the hazardous haze currently blanketing the region.

Primary Schools Closed; Online Classes For Grades 6-12

As the pollution levels continue to soar, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced the closure of primary schools in the city until November 10. For students in grades 6-12, the option of shifting to online classes is being offered. “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” she announced on social media X.

The announcement was made as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, directives have been issued for 50 per cent of government and private office staff to work from home.

Key measures under GRAP Stage 4

Under Stage IV of GRAP, several crucial actions have been put into effect, including:

-A ban on the entry of most truck traffic into Delhi.

-A prohibition on the operation of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, with exceptions for essential services.

-Consideration for discontinuing physical classes for students in classes VI-IX and class XI, shifting to online lessons.

-Consideration for allowing offices to operate at 50% strength and enabling remote work options.

-Potential additional measures like the closure of educational institutions and restrictions on vehicle usage based on an odd-even registration system.

Delhi's air quality remains a prime concern

Delhi's air quality remains a major concern as it lingers in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day. While there has been a marginal improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), the overall situation remains critical.

What's causing the air pollution?

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city. Meanwhile, a similar situation was witnessed in Bathinda, Punjab where the AQI remained in the (very poor) category with an overall Air Quality Index recorded at 215.

NGT calls for immediate action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has urged the Chief Secretaries of affected states to take immediate remedial action and submit reports on measures taken to improve air quality. The NGT emphasizes the importance of safeguarding residents' health and ensuring better air quality in these cities.

Serious health implications

Delhi's air quality continues to rank among the worst in the world's capital cities, with significant health implications. Air pollution, as reported by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, is shortening lives in Delhi by nearly 12 years. This crisis has forced many to forgo outdoor activities, and it poses particular risks to children, who breathe in higher concentrations of pollutants.

The severity of the situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address air quality concerns in the national capital. According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.