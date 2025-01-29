The Congress party organized a public meeting in the Shakur Basti assembly constituency where the party's candidate from the seat Satish Luthra addressed local residents to garner their support. Satish Luthra, the Congress candidate from Shakur Basti assembly constituency, addressed the gathering, while focussing on the development poll plank.

"My dream is to make Shakur Basti a model of development. The Congress Party has always understood the problems of the people and worked towards resolving them," he said. Luthra emphasized that the party would focus on strengthening education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in the region.

Luthra highlighted the poor condition of roads in the area, which has disrupted the lives of common people. The Congress leader said that his top priority is to make Shakur Basti a model assembly constituency, ensuring the availability of clean water, proper drainage and sewage systems, adequate parking facilities, and implementing plans to reduce pollution. He also aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

"Unlike the BJP candidate who is from outside, and the AAP candidate who has a questionable past, the future of Shakur Basti's people will be safe in the capable hands of the Congress Party," said Luthra.

Voting for the 70-Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.