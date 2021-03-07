Delhi: 104-year-old man gets COVID-19 vaccine, no adverse effects reported

New Delhi: As India continues its vaccination drive, Tulsi Das Chawla over 100-years-old received his first dose of vaccine on Saturday.

Born on November 1, 1917, Chawla was successfully vaccinated with first dose of CoviShield vaccine at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital without facing any problem or adverse effects.

A resident of Patel Nagar, Chawla was in Indian Foreign Service and he retired from service in 1975. He was posted in various countries like United States of America, the Netherlands, Pakistan and Africa.

Even at this age Chawla leads an active life and does not suffer from any major comorbidities.

He has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and one great grand kid.

Chawla urged everyone to get vaccinated. " I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward to take COVID-19 vaccine. It is totally safe," he said.

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (BOM) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital citizens over the age of 60 are enthusiastic to get their shots and have shown no hesitation.

"We are witnessing huge enthusiasm among more than 60 years of age group. Mr Chawla is an inspiration to all of us to come forward with out any hesitation for Covid vaccination," he said.

On Saturday, around 476 people were vaccinated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.