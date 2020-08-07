Delhi court orders compensation of Rs 2 lakh for minor who was brutally raped in Paschim Vihar

The Tis Hazari court on Friday ordered a compensation of Rs two lakh for the minor girl who was brutally raped in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital. In a gruesome incident, the 12-year-old girl was brutally raped and critically injured with a sharp weapon.

Currently, the child is undergoing treatment at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and her condition is extremely critical as she is fighting for her life. According to the police, the incident took place with the girl at a time when she was alone. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was registered.

The Delhi Police on August 6 arrested a man accused in the brutal rape and he was identified on the basis of CCTV footage. He has a criminal record and lives in Manglapuri area of New Delhi. The child saw him committing burglary and screamed. The accused then raped her. Many cases have been filed against the accused and he also committed murder in 2006.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 6 visited the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she is battling for life, and met her family and the doctors treating her. He announced an aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 12-year-old child. On Friday, he said, "I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, on phone. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Pl pray for her. In the meanwhile, police has arrested one person."

"More than 20 teams were formed and they scanned hundreds of CCTV footages and interrogated all the suspects who have a similar background. Finally, the accused was arrested on Thursday," news agency PTI had quoted Joint Commissioner of Police (west), Shalini Singh.

"During his interrogation, he has corroborated the sequence of events leading to the assault on the child. Krishan has four criminal cases, including one murder, one attempt to murder as well as burglary, against him. We are further investigating," Singh had said.

Police said Krishan had entered the house for burglary. The girl saw him and screamed. The accused caught her and attacked her with a pair of scissors. He stabbed her multiple times with the scissors. The victim sustained injuries on her face, head and other body parts, they said.

The rape survivor was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on August 4 evening by the Delhi Police in a blood-soaked condition. The body of the child has deep wounds and there was constant bleeding from her private part. Her whole body was soaked with blood and there were injury marks, of a sharp weapon, on the back of her head and body. The team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after initial treatment.

On August 6, CM Kejriwal said that after meeting the doctors, he was told that the next 48 hours are crucial for the girl. He asserted that he also spoke to Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, adding that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will receive the harshest punishment.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he tweeted in Hindi saying, "AIIMS mein doctors aur parivaar se milkar bachi ka haal jaana. Doctors ne bataaya ki agle 48 ghante aham hai. Maine police commissioner se bhee baat kee. Is jaghanya vaardaat karne vaale aparaadhiyon ko sakht se sakht saza dilavaenge. Parivaar ko sarkaar Rs 10 lakh sahaayata raashi de rahee hain. (Came to know about the condition of the girl by meeting doctors and family in AIIMS. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are important. I also spoke to the police commissioner. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will will receive harshest punishment. The government is giving 10 lakh rupees aid to the family.)"

CM Kejriwal was also accompanied by Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on his visit to AIIMS. In a video on Twitter Maliwal said, "The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body. She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks."

She accused the police of delay in arresting the accused. Despite the brutal nature of the assault, two days have passed since the incident and the police have not arrested the accused yet, she pointed out. "I am summoning the DCP. I am going to ask him about the investigation," Maliwal said.