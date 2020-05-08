Delhi launches e-token system for liquor sale to tackle huge rush at shops

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital. ''To curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government decided to introduce the e-token system,'' a press release from the Delhi government said.

The Delhi government said the decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. The government also issued a web link where people can go and purchase the e-token for the liquor.

Those above 21 years of age can apply for an e-token through the following link https://www.qtoken.in/.

The user’s, name and phone number will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number at the time of applying for the token. The user will be allowed to buy liquor from a nearby shop using the e-token. This will reduce overcrowding at wine shops.

On Monday, when the state-liquor shops opened after a gap of over 40 days, the government had to shut them after people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms. Even the Delhi Police had to use mild force in some cases to disperse the unruly crowd.

The Delhi government has also imposed a 'special corona fee' of 70% of the MRP on alcohol sale.

It has also been reported that to reduce crowding at standalone liquor shops, the AAP government is also contemplating home delivery of liquor after Punjab, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh took the decision to provide doorstep delivery of liquor.

Recently, a petition was moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi government to make a proper policy to start the online sale and home delivery of liquor or introduce a token system through which liquor can be sold amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The petition, filed by advocates Simran Kohli and Abhishek Bhagat sought directions to Delhi government to take immediate and urgent steps in the wake of COVID-19 to control the huge crowds outside liquor shops, ensure strict adherence to social distancing and to emanate its legal duty to ensure proper and adequate measures to combat COVID-19.

It further stated that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is the duty of the state to develop and adopt adequate measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

It stated that the Delhi government has "failed miserably" in carrying out its duty as it has decided to open liquor shop that has led to people flocking outsides liquor shops and behave irresponsibly, adding that this will be a huge detriment to government's effort to contain the virus.