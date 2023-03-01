Delhi Liquor Scam: AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi Likely To Be Inducted As Ministers, Claim Sources

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may elevate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as cabinet ministers in the wake of the resignations of his two senior ministers - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - who are facing serious allegations of corruption. News agency ANI, citing sources, said that the AAP chief has forwarded the names of Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval.

Bhardwaj represents south Delhi's Greater Kailash constituency and is also the chief spokesperson of the AAP. He is also vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, the agency responsible for supplying water to the national capital. He was a cabinet minister in the AAP government during the 49-day tenure in 2013-14 after which Kejriwal stepped down, taking responsibility for the failure to bring the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill.

Atishi is an MLA from Kalkaji and a member of the AAP's political affairs committee. She has served as an advisor to Sisodia, primarily on education, between 2015 and 2017.

It may be noted that Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, while Jain is lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case since May last year.

In a dramatic turn of events, arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet amidst BJP's persistent onslaught against the AAP over the corruption charges against its leaders. The resignations came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in the now-scrapped excise policy case, saying it would set a "wrong precedent" and efficacious alternative remedies were available to him.

Sisodia's portfolios have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand till the appointment of new ministers. Anand, who has been given the charge of education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios, has said that the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.

The BJP had been questioning why the two ministers continue to hold cabinet berths despite being arrested in corruption cases. The AAP on Tuesday stressed that the resignations were not an acceptance of guilt and described it as an "administrative step".

For now, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling the departments of education and health, AAP's key focus areas. Kailash Gahlot will look after the vital power and water supply departments. Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy case, had earlier indicated that he could be in jail for "7-8 months". The AAP Number Two, credited with revamping Delhi's government schools, is currently in the CBI's custody.