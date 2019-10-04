Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor on Grey Line to open today

New Delhi: The over 4.2 km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, which will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, will be opened for services on October 4, officials said.

The corridor consists of three stations - Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh. With this new Delhi Metro corridor, Dwarka will emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh.

"The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro will be formally flagged off on October 4 by Minister of State (Independent) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," a senior DMRC official said.

The flagging off ceremony is likely to take place at Metro Bhavan at 12:15 pm and passenger services on the section shall commence from 5 pm.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km with 274 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line.

According to Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication) of DMRC, a peak hour frequency of 7 minutes and 30 seconds shall be maintained on this stretch.