Delhi Police detains 200 people in connection with tractor rally violence

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has detained 200 people in connection with violence during farmers' tractor rally in the city on Tuesday. Those detained will be arrested soon, the Delhi Police said, adding that 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with Tuesday’s violence and chaos in Delhi.

Delhi Police said that it has registered FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, regarding Tuesday’s violence.

The matter will be investigated by the Crime Branch, the Delhi Police said. “The FIR has been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. The matter will be investigated by the Crime Branch,’’ the Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police chief also reviewed the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday`s violence that broke out amid farmers` tractor rally.

Giving more information, Delhi Police said, “Additional DCP Central`s operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence.” The Delhi Police said that more than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26.

As per sources, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is likely to investigate the entire incident. According to the Delhi Police, with another FIR being registered at the IP Police Station in connection with the violence at ITO in the national capital, the total number of FIRs rose to 22 on Wednesday.

Traffic and metro services continue to remain affected post farmers` tractor rally violence. Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital.

Security was also heightened near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts yesterday. Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre`s three new farm laws on Tuesday.

Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

